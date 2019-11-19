John Smiths Extra Smooth 4X440ml Cans
Offer
Product Description
- A distinctive full-flavoured smooth ale.
- For more information visit: https://www.johnsmiths.co.uk/
- A legend in the beer world, John Smith's is a classic, clean Yorkshire bitter, with a distinct smooth and creamy texture. Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit.
- ABV: 3.6%
- AROMA:
- Digestive biscuits and light toffee.
- FLAVOUR:
- Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit.
- MOUTHFEEL:
- Smooth and creamy.
- FINISH:
- Clean lingering bitterness.
- FOOD MATCH:
- Welsh rarebit or a classic roast beef with all the trimmings!
- John Smith's is the number one most loved ale in the UK, providing a good honest pint for good honest blokes.
- It's still brewed at the John Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, where it enjoys over 250 years of brewing heritage.
- John Smith's is the second biggest brand in the HEINEKEN UK beer portfolio, selling more than 228 million pints in the UK a year.
- Extra smooth
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract, Nitrogen
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
3.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold
- Floating widget inside
- Do not shake
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Consumer Careline: 0345 030 3276
- customerservices@johnsmiths.co.uk
- www.johnsmiths.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|131kJ/31kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019