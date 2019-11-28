Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body Face Wash 400Ml

Smell's amazing
It smell's great and has a fresh feeling after use with a long lasting freshness throughout the day, would definitely recommend
Terribly Runny
Used this product for years and recently this is so runny it’s practically water, will not be buying this product again until the formula is addressed.
Great fragrance but even better in bar soap
I love the fragrance but the bar soap left the smell longer. I loved it that it was for face and body. Can't find the bar soap anymore, pity. I found it in Washington, D.C. But not in Europe.
Dries out skin
I tried this on my face, but it dries it out completely which is confusing because it has micro moisture in it.