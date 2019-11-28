By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body Face Wash 400Ml

3(4)Write a review
Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body Face Wash 400Ml
£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml
  • Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger.
  • Real strength is shown through the care you give to the people that matter – and that includes you. Whether you’re looking for a deodorant to keep you feeling fresh and dry all day or you want a body wash to help keep your skin hydrated, Dove Men+Care products are designed to protect and care for your skin.
  • For healthy-looking skin, you need great cleansing products that hydrate as well as clean. The Dove Men+Care cleansing range has exactly that.
  • Developed specifically for men’s skin, Dove Men+Care cleansing products feature MicroMoisture technology to provide hydration for healthier, stronger skin.
  • Whether you’re looking for a deep-cleaning face wash or a refreshing body wash to leave your skin feeling cool as well as clean, our cleansing range has everything you need.
  • Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh face and body wash hydrates, for healthier and stronger skin. Infused with MicroMoisture Technology, this shower gel for men hydrates your skin to leave it healthy and protect against dryness. This highly effective formula then rinses off easily for a refreshing clean and total skin comfort and is suitable for everyday use. For best results, use with the Active Clean Shower Tool
  • Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash Hydrates for Healthier, Stronger Skin
  • This shower gel and bodywash for men is infused with micromoisture technology which protects your skin against dryness
  • A showergel and bodywash dermatologically tested
  • A extra fresh bodywash and cleanser delivers a refreshing clean and total skin comfort
  • When using dove men + care a refreshing showergel for best results, use with Active Clean shower tool
  • A male bodywash suitable for everyday use
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Glycerin, Menthol, Cocamide MEA, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, Citric acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Smell's amazing

5 stars

It smell's great and has a fresh feeling after use with a long lasting freshness throughout the day, would definitely recommend

Terribly Runny

1 stars

Used this product for years and recently this is so runny it’s practically water, will not be buying this product again until the formula is addressed.

Great fragrance but even better in bar soap

5 stars

I love the fragrance but the bar soap left the smell longer. I loved it that it was for face and body. Can't find the bar soap anymore, pity. I found it in Washington, D.C. But not in Europe.

Dries out skin

1 stars

I tried this on my face, but it dries it out completely which is confusing because it has micro moisture in it.

