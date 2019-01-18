Dove Men Clean Comfort Body & Face Wash 400Ml

What happened???
This used to be the best shower gel on the market, thick, great smell. Since around November 2018 it started to be very watery, going through the fingers, ingredients causing skin itchiness. You should have surely noticed that on your sales reports.
It's like water, I think Dove made a duff batch
I have used other Dove products and like them, this product however I think must be a dodgy manufacturing batch as it was like water and runs out of the bottle as soon as you flip the lid. What a waste.
Too Runny!
What have you done to the formulation? Has it been reformulated or sabotaged? It’s now way too runny & drips off my hand. Admittedly it was rather thick before but better than every other brand. Maybe somewhere between? Or widen the spout/hole?
Shocking
I always use dove products as i like the smell. The most recent bottle of shower gel I bought came out like water. Although alarmed I continued to use it as I was in a rush. This resulted in a terrible itching on my face, eyes and hands
Something not right
Like a previous reviewer, I've used this body wash quite happily for a number of years but the last two bottles (bought at the same time) were hopeless. The liquid was watery and just gushed out of the end of the bottle, as though diluted.
gone all runny
I have used this for 8 years, latest two bottles contain watery runny mixture with no smell - has it been changed or adulterated? Was 5 star now 1 star
Watership Down
Been using this for a long time, but sadly last 2 bottles brought the body wash was too watered down. Doesn’t lather very well and now leaves skin feeling dry. Quality has really dropped and I don’t think I’ll be buying again.
Formula Changed?
Used Dove Men+Care now and again over many many years but the latest bottle I have bought something has changed and the product is now so watery that most of it runs through my fingers onto the floor before I can apply it. Totally useless.
Itchy
I have used this shower gel for years and over the last month or 2 it has started to make me itch, maybe a change of ingredients but the itching has become unbearable so I will not be using this product any more.
Watery
I have used this for years now, and was always thick now it’s gone watery and horrible I waste more then ever. What’s happened to it?