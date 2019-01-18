By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Men Clean Comfort Body & Face Wash 400Ml

1.5(15)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

  • Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger.
  • Real strength is shown through the care you give to the people that matter – and that includes you. Whether you’re looking for a deodorant to keep you feeling fresh and dry all day or you want a body wash to help keep your skin hydrated, Dove Men+Care products are designed to protect and care for your skin.
  • For healthy-looking skin, you need great cleansing products that hydrate as well as clean. The Dove Men+Care cleansing range has exactly that.
  • Developed specifically for men’s skin, Dove Men+Care cleansing products feature MicroMoisture technology to provide hydration for healthier, stronger skin.
  • Whether you’re looking for a deep-cleaning face wash or a refreshing body wash to leave your skin feeling cool as well as clean, our cleansing range has everything you need.
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort face and body wash hydrates, for healthier and stronger skin. Infused with MicroMoisture Technology, this shower gel for men hydrates your skin to leave it healthy and protect against dryness. This highly effective formula then rinses off easily for a refreshing clean and total skin comfort and is suitable for everyday use. For best results, use with the Active Clean Shower Tool
  • Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash Hydrates for Healthier, Stronger Skin
  • This shower gel and bodywash for men is infused with micromoisture technology which protects your skin against dryness
  • A showergel and bodywash dermatologically tested
  • A clean comfort bodywash and cleanser delivers a refreshing clean and total skin comfort
  • When using dove men + care a refreshing showergel for best results, use with Active Clean shower tool
  • A male bodywash suitable for everyday use
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Glycerin, Cocamide MEA, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, Citric acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

What happened???

1 stars

This used to be the best shower gel on the market, thick, great smell. Since around November 2018 it started to be very watery, going through the fingers, ingredients causing skin itchiness. You should have surely noticed that on your sales reports.

It's like water, I think Dove made a duff batch

1 stars

I have used other Dove products and like them, this product however I think must be a dodgy manufacturing batch as it was like water and runs out of the bottle as soon as you flip the lid. What a waste.

Too Runny!

2 stars

What have you done to the formulation? Has it been reformulated or sabotaged? It’s now way too runny & drips off my hand. Admittedly it was rather thick before but better than every other brand. Maybe somewhere between? Or widen the spout/hole?

Shocking

1 stars

I always use dove products as i like the smell. The most recent bottle of shower gel I bought came out like water. Although alarmed I continued to use it as I was in a rush. This resulted in a terrible itching on my face, eyes and hands

Something not right

2 stars

Like a previous reviewer, I've used this body wash quite happily for a number of years but the last two bottles (bought at the same time) were hopeless. The liquid was watery and just gushed out of the end of the bottle, as though diluted.

gone all runny

1 stars

I have used this for 8 years, latest two bottles contain watery runny mixture with no smell - has it been changed or adulterated? Was 5 star now 1 star

Watership Down

1 stars

Been using this for a long time, but sadly last 2 bottles brought the body wash was too watered down. Doesn’t lather very well and now leaves skin feeling dry. Quality has really dropped and I don’t think I’ll be buying again.

Formula Changed?

1 stars

Used Dove Men+Care now and again over many many years but the latest bottle I have bought something has changed and the product is now so watery that most of it runs through my fingers onto the floor before I can apply it. Totally useless.

Itchy

2 stars

I have used this shower gel for years and over the last month or 2 it has started to make me itch, maybe a change of ingredients but the itching has become unbearable so I will not be using this product any more.

Watery

1 stars

I have used this for years now, and was always thick now it’s gone watery and horrible I waste more then ever. What’s happened to it?

