Kikkoman Seasoning For Sushi 300Ml

Kikkoman Seasoning For Sushi 300Ml
£ 3.20
£1.07/100ml

Product Description

  • Seasoned Vinegar for Sushi Rice
  • Perfect for sushi rice
  • Made with rice vinegar 3% acidity
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Vinegar (31%), Sugar, Salt

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.

Produce of

Product of Japan

Distributor address

  • Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
  • Theodorstrasse 293,
  • 40472 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

  • www.kikkoman.eu

Net Contents

300ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 706 kJ/ 166 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 38 g
of which sugars 37 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 7.5 g

