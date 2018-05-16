Kikkoman Seasoning For Sushi 300Ml

Product Description
- Seasoned Vinegar for Sushi Rice
- Perfect for sushi rice
- Made with rice vinegar 3% acidity
- Pack size: 300ml
Ingredients
Water, Rice Vinegar (31%), Sugar, Salt
Storage
Refrigerate after opening.
Produce of
Product of Japan
Distributor address
- Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
- Theodorstrasse 293,
- 40472 Düsseldorf,
- Germany.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|706 kJ/ 166 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|38 g
|of which sugars
|37 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|7.5 g
