Kikkoman Sushi & Sashimi Soy Sauce 250Ml

£ 2.60
£1.04/100ml

Product Description

  • Sushi & Sashimi Soy Sauce
  • Over 300 years of excellence
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt) (76%), Water, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.

Name and address

  • Kikkoman Foods Europe B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
  • Theodorstrasse 293,
  • 40472 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kikkoman.eu
  • www.kikkoman.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 349 kJ/ 82 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 8.8 g
of which sugars 7.1 g
Protein 8.2 g
Salt 13.4 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

