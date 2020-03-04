Pedigree Dentastix Fresh Medium Dog 7 Sticks

Perfect teeth
Our gorgeous Golden Retriever Lillie is celebrating her 9th birthday in a few days. She has recently had her check up at the vets, and again he commented on how beautiful, clean and white her teeth are. Lillie has never had any problems with her teeth or gums, this is due to her having a DENTAstix every morning since she was three months old. We have recently moved to the green, daily fresh ones for extra fresh breath, which are just as good. We cannot recommended DENTAstix enough.
Great New Flavour!
My Chewee absolutely loves the new fresh flavour dentastix, had gotten fed up with the original flavour. 10/10 from vet about his lovely gnashers, thanks Pedigree.x
PERFECT TEETH AND GUMS
We took our 8 year old staffy Winston, for his health check last week, and the vet was amazed at the condition of his teeth and gums, her words were 'Perfect, right to the back, no plaque, gums in perfect health'. He has had a Dentastix every day since we first had him 8 years ago. Actually I'm thinking of trying them myself, but it may be too late in my case
Dogs love them
My 2dogs have had 1 every morning had a appointment at the vets and they say they have the best teeth they have seen for their age and put it down to these :)
Great Product!
We have a 10 year old working cocker spaniel, who has had a dentastix a day for most of her life. She has just been for her annual checkup, our vet said she had the healthiest set of teeth and gums she had ever seen in a 10 year old dog. Great product.