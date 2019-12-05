By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Satono Yuki Tofu 300G

3(4)Write a review
Satono Yuki Tofu 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
  • Tofu
  • The secret ingredients of the tofu are our heart and pride.
  • We try everyday to create products that make you smile.
  • Just open and enjoy the taste of freshly made tofu
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soy Beans (26%), Firming Agents E511

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place. Avoid direct sunlight. Once opened, consume immediately.

Name and address

  • Distributed by:
  • JFC (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit 17,
  • 7 Premier Park Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7NZ,

Net Contents

300g

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Use this for Creamy No-Oil Vegan Mayo

5 stars

Silken tofu is excellent for making vegan no oil Mayo. 280 Grams Organic Tofu 1 tbsp Lemon Juice 1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar 1 tsp Dijon Mustard 1 tbsp Raw Sugar 1 tsp Celtic Sea Salt 1/8 tsp White Pepper 2 tbsp Soy Milk Note: If using silken tofu you probably won't need the extra soy milk

THIS IS LIQUID NOT FIRM TOFU

3 stars

THIS IS LIQUID NOT FIRM TOFU

expired!!!!

1 stars

was expired when I received it.

this one's silken sofu just in case anybody's wond

3 stars

this one's silken sofu just in case anybody's wondering

