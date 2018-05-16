By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

House Wasabi Paste 43G

No ratings yetWrite a review
House Wasabi Paste 43G
£ 1.60
£0.37/10g
  • Prepared wasabi in tube
  • Pack size: 43g

Information

Ingredients

Horseradish (26%), Humectant: E420, Starch (Corn and Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Water, Glucose, Flavouring (Mustard and Celery), Acid: E330, Wasabi Japonica (0.2%), Stabiliser: E415, Colours: E102 and E133

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place. Avoid direct sunlight. Keep refrigerated after opening.

Warnings

  • Colour (E102): may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Name and address

  • Distributed by:
  • JFC (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit 17,
  • 7 Premier Park Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7NZ,

Return to

  • JFC (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit 17,
  • 7 Premier Park Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7NZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.jfc.eu

Net Contents

43g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy value1121 kj (268 kcal)
Protein 1.4g
Carbohydrate 47g
of which sugars 7.5g
Fat 11g
of which saturates 0.8g
Fibre 4g
Sodium 4g
Salt 10g

Safety information

View more safety information

Colour (E102): may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Sushi Rice 500G

£ 1.70
£3.40/kg

Yutaka Natural Sushi Ginger 120G

£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

Yutaka Sushi Nori 11G

£ 1.80
£16.37/100g

Very Lazy Ginger 190G

£ 1.50
£0.79/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here