House Wasabi Paste 43G

- Prepared wasabi in tube
- Pack size: 43g
Information
Ingredients
Horseradish (26%), Humectant: E420, Starch (Corn and Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Water, Glucose, Flavouring (Mustard and Celery), Acid: E330, Wasabi Japonica (0.2%), Stabiliser: E415, Colours: E102 and E133
Storage
Store in a dry and cool place. Avoid direct sunlight. Keep refrigerated after opening.
Warnings
- Colour (E102): may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
Name and address
- Distributed by:
- JFC (UK) Ltd.,
- Unit 17,
- 7 Premier Park Road,
- London,
- NW10 7NZ,
Net Contents
43g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy value
|1121 kj (268 kcal)
|Protein
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|47g
|of which sugars
|7.5g
|Fat
|11g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Fibre
|4g
|Sodium
|4g
|Salt
|10g
Safety information
