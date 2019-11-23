By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 440Ml

4(6)Write a review
Tesco 4 Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 440Ml
£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml
One cone
  • Energy760kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1100kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry and vanilla flavour ice creams in a biscuit cone coated with chocolate flavour coating, rippled and topped with strawberry sauce and meringue pieces.
  • A sweet strawberry sauce centre, topped with crisp meringue pieces
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Strawberry Sauce (9%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Strawberry Purée, Meringue Pieces (1%), Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acids (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes).

Strawberry Sauce contains: Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Meringue Pieces contain: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Dried Egg White.
 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml e (440ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne cone (69g)
Energy1100kJ / 262kcal760kJ / 181kcal
Fat10.1g7.0g
Saturates8.0g5.5g
Carbohydrate39.0g27.0g
Sugars23.3g16.1g
Fibre0.8g0.6g
Protein3.3g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Its OKAY // NOT THE BEST

3 stars

Its not that good, It tastes okay I mean as it doesnt have much flavour.

Horrible taste! Hardly any strawberry flavour. Not

2 stars

Horrible taste! Hardly any strawberry flavour. Not very good ice cream either. The cone was rock hard esp at the bottom ~ could quite easily break a tooth!!

These are lovely such good value

5 stars

These are lovely such good value

Great value.

5 stars

Just what u need in the summer.

Delicious

5 stars

Excellent quality and superior to top brands.

Cheaper then the equivalent branded product.

4 stars

Taste good and really good price. Larger than the branded version and half the price. The children love them.

