Tesco 4 Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 440Ml

Its OKAY // NOT THE BEST
Its not that good, It tastes okay I mean as it doesnt have much flavour.
Horrible taste! Hardly any strawberry flavour. Not
Horrible taste! Hardly any strawberry flavour. Not very good ice cream either. The cone was rock hard esp at the bottom ~ could quite easily break a tooth!!
These are lovely such good value
Great value.
Just what u need in the summer.
Delicious
Excellent quality and superior to top brands.
Cheaper then the equivalent branded product.
Taste good and really good price. Larger than the branded version and half the price. The children love them.