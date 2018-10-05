Tesco 4 Toffee & Vanilla Cones 440Ml Price Marked

Yummy!
I bought these throughout the summer. My Family love them! Unfortunately they have been unavailable the last couple of times I have tried to order them.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1223kJ / 292kcal
Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Toffee Sauce (16%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Toffee Pieces (2.5%), Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Salt.
Toffee Sauce contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cane Molasses.
Toffee Pieces contains: Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Palm, Shea Kernel Oil), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Water, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Powdered Cellulose), Salt.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled
4 x 110ml e (440ml)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cone (74g)
|Energy
|1223kJ / 292kcal
|903kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|40.1g
|29.6g
|Sugars
|23.6g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
