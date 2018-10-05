By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Toffee & Vanilla Cones 440Ml Price Marked

Tesco 4 Toffee & Vanilla Cones 440Ml Price Marked
£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml
One cone
  • Energy903kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1223kJ / 292kcal

Product Description

  • Toffee and vanilla flavour ice creams in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavoured coating, rippled and topped with toffee sauce, finished with toffee pieces.
  • A sweet toffee sauce centre, topped with chewy toffee pieces
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Toffee Sauce (16%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Toffee Pieces (2.5%), Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Salt.

Toffee Sauce contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cane Molasses.

Toffee Pieces contains: Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Palm, Shea Kernel Oil), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Water, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Powdered Cellulose), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml e (440ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cone (74g)
Energy1223kJ / 292kcal903kJ / 215kcal
Fat12.9g9.5g
Saturates10.6g7.8g
Carbohydrate40.1g29.6g
Sugars23.6g17.4g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein3.3g2.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Yummy!

I bought these throughout the summer. My Family love them! Unfortunately they have been unavailable the last couple of times I have tried to order them.

