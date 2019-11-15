Tesco 4 Mint & Chocolate Cones 440Ml

These are really good and tastey. I really love it
Lovely!
Kids love these better than the other leading brand! Really nice thick chocolate and lovely minty flavour! Perfect.
Surprisingly bad, who knew it could be THIS bad?
If you ever want to experience chewy cardboard encasing a taste of nothingness with zero sweetness and occasional moments of shudderingly bad fake chocolate, this is the product for you. I'd humbly suggest Tesco might want to think twice about putting their name to something this staggeringly poor in quality.
More to them
We like these better than the big brand version. Lots more chocolate.
Great tasting mint ice cream.
These ice creams are very nice . They have a great minty taste and I must admit I did enjoy the chocolate in the middle of these ice cream. These are better than the original Cornett is.