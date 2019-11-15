By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Mint & Chocolate Cones 440Ml
£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml
One cone
  • Energy918kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars17.7g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1244kJ / 296kcal

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured ice creams in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavoured coating, rippled and topped with chocolate flavoured sauce, finished with dark chocolate coated sugar mint pieces.
  • A centre of chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with mint choc pieces
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (16%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Coated Sugar Mint Pieces (2.5%), Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Flavouring.

Chocolate Flavoured Sauce contains: Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt.

Dark Chocolate Coated Sugar Mint Pieces contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Water, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Honey.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml e (440ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cone (74g)
Energy1244kJ / 296kcal918kJ / 219kcal
Fat11.9g8.7g
Saturates9.8g7.3g
Carbohydrate43.1g31.8g
Sugars24.1g17.7g
Fibre1.6g1.2g
Protein3.5g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

These are really good and tastey. I really love it

5 stars

These are really good and tastey. I really love it!

Lovely!

5 stars

Kids love these better than the other leading brand! Really nice thick chocolate and lovely minty flavour! Perfect.

Surprisingly bad, who knew it could be THIS bad?

1 stars

If you ever want to experience chewy cardboard encasing a taste of nothingness with zero sweetness and occasional moments of shudderingly bad fake chocolate, this is the product for you. I'd humbly suggest Tesco might want to think twice about putting their name to something this staggeringly poor in quality.

More to them

5 stars

We like these better than the big brand version. Lots more chocolate.

Great tasting mint ice cream.

5 stars

These ice creams are very nice . They have a great minty taste and I must admit I did enjoy the chocolate in the middle of these ice cream. These are better than the original Cornett is.

