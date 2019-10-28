By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Falafel & Houmous Wrap

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Falafel & Houmous Wrap
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1786kJ 425kcal
    21%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato tortilla, carrot and coriander falafel, mango chutney, houmous, carrot and spinach.
  • Tesco FALAFEL & HOUMOUS No Mayonnaise Tomato tortilla filled with falafel, houmous and sweet mango chutney Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla
  • Tomato tortilla filled with falafel, houmous and sweet mango chutney. Carefully handpacked every day

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Carrot and Coriander Falafel (20%), Water, Chickpeas, Carrot, Spinach, Mango, Sugar, Palm Oil, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Apple, Apricot, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Onion, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Ginger, Tomato Powder, Garlic, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika, Basil.

Carrot and Coriander Falafel contains: Chickpeas, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Wheat Flour, Coriander, Cumin, Salt, Parsley, Coriander Powder, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cumin Seed, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy930kJ / 221kcal1786kJ / 425kcal
Fat6.8g13.1g
Saturates2.0g3.8g
Carbohydrate32.2g61.8g
Sugars6.4g12.3g
Fibre4.5g8.6g
Protein5.6g10.8g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Surprised it was great

5 stars

Was surprised it was so good will definatly buy again

Very good

5 stars

Amazing! Tastes really nice and moreish

Heavenly !

5 stars

This is Heavenly ! We want more of this , yes !..... and also more choice in vegetarian and vegan products

Boring

3 stars

Very average. Too much mango chutney and extremely dull once you've eaten it a few times. Still can't believe it's the only vegan option Tesco offer in the meal deal (besides the Wicked range which is expensive)

Really delicious, was expecting it to be a bit dry

5 stars

Really delicious, was expecting it to be a bit dry but it wasn't at all. Shame they're hardly ever in stock

Very tasty!

5 stars

Very tasty!

Tasty and moist. Sorry I finished it

5 stars

Tasty and moist. Sorry I finished it

Usually bought next

Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 360 Ml

£ 1.99
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Mccoy's Salt & Vinegar Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Walkers Max Paprika Crisps 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here