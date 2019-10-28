Tesco Falafel & Houmous Wrap

Surprised it was great
Was surprised it was so good will definatly buy again
Very good
Amazing! Tastes really nice and moreish
Heavenly !
This is Heavenly ! We want more of this , yes !..... and also more choice in vegetarian and vegan products
Boring
Very average. Too much mango chutney and extremely dull once you've eaten it a few times. Still can't believe it's the only vegan option Tesco offer in the meal deal (besides the Wicked range which is expensive)
Really delicious, was expecting it to be a bit dry
Really delicious, was expecting it to be a bit dry but it wasn't at all. Shame they're hardly ever in stock
Very tasty!
Tasty and moist. Sorry I finished it
