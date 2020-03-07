Tesco Washing Up Liquid Limited Edition Seasonal 450Ml

Brilliant washing-up on the cheap!
Rhubarb and Rose version makes dishes shine and feel so clean your fingers "cling" to them:not had this since I owned a dishwasher. And such a bargain!
Almost smells too awful to use.
It's an okay washing up liquid but the smell is terrible!
We won’t buy it again
It does clean, but .... The smell reminds us of something under a car bonnet. Brake fluid perhaps, or antifreeze? Not really what you expect for cleaning dishes!
Christmassy
Smells absolutely delicious.
Terrible smell
Smells absolutely terrible. Yuck.
it was good as far as the quality as a washing up
it was good as far as the quality as a washing up liquid but the smell was awful-like a cross between turps and white spirit.If I wore a clothespeg on my nose then maybe would get again otherwise this limited edition never even if it was being given away
Has a great smell, not overpowering and lasts well
