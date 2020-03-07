By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Washing Up Liquid Limited Edition Seasonal 450Ml

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Washing Up Liquid Limited Edition Seasonal 450Ml

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Tesco Washing Up Liquid Rhubarb & Rose
  • For more information see www.detergentinfo.com
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • Tesco Washing Up Liquid Rhubarb & Rose 450ml
  • Tough on grease Leaves a sparkling finish
  • © Tesco 2020. SC1252A
  • ©A.I.S.E.
  • Cap On - Widely Recycled
  • Tough on grease
  • Leaves a sparkling finish
  • This product has not been tested on animals
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Anionic Surfactants. <5% Amphoteric Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Citronellol, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use Dilute sparingly in water. To save energy, wash non-greasy items in cold water. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Warning: Not suitable for use on clothing or fabrics.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
Recycling info

Cap. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
7 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant washing-up on the cheap!

5 stars

Rhubarb and Rose version makes dishes shine and feel so clean your fingers "cling" to them:not had this since I owned a dishwasher. And such a bargain!

Almost smells too awful to use.

1 stars

It's an okay washing up liquid but the smell is terrible!

We won’t buy it again

1 stars

It does clean, but .... The smell reminds us of something under a car bonnet. Brake fluid perhaps, or antifreeze? Not really what you expect for cleaning dishes!

Christmassy

5 stars

Smells absolutely delicious.

Terrible smell

1 stars

Smells absolutely terrible. Yuck.

it was good as far as the quality as a washing up

1 stars

it was good as far as the quality as a washing up liquid but the smell was awful-like a cross between turps and white spirit.If I wore a clothespeg on my nose then maybe would get again otherwise this limited edition never even if it was being given away

Has a great smell, not overpowering and lasts well

4 stars

Has a great smell, not overpowering and lasts well

