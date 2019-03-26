By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Chilli Noodle Salad 200G

Tesco Sweet Chilli Noodle Salad 200G
£ 1.40
£0.70/100g
½ of a pack (100g)
  • Energy575kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Egg noodles in a sweet chilli dressing with carrot.
  • Tesco Sweet Chilli Noodle Salad. Egg noodles and crunchy carrots tossed in a chilli dressing.
  • Sticky & Spicy
  Sticky & spicy
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Noodles (66%) [Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Sweet Chilli Dressing (26%) [Water, Sweet Chilli Sauce [Sugar, Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt], White Wine Vinegar, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour], Coriander, Concentrated Lime Juice, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Red Chilli, Pectin Blend [Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Paprika Extract Blend [Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil]], Carrot, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (100g)
Energy575kJ / 137kcal575kJ / 137kcal
Fat3.3g3.3g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate22.1g22.1g
Sugars3.5g3.5g
Fibre1.4g1.4g
Protein3.9g3.9g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

These used to be one of my favourites but the last

2 stars

These used to be one of my favourites but the last lot I bought were so salty they were unedible, don’t know if this was a one off or if the recipe has changed hope not cos I will miss these

They've become too sweet for me. Has sugar been a

2 stars

They've become too sweet for me. Has sugar been added?

Noodles!!

5 stars

Love these on a salad ,hope they don’t stop doing them

Disappointing.

2 stars

Recipe unfortunately changed, the sweet chilli just doesn't taste nice anymore, they did the same with the sweet chilli wraps.

