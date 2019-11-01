Tesco Organic Baked Beans 420G

GREAT
BEST BEANS I HAD IN YEARS SINCE 60`S AS A YOUNG CHILD TASTE LIKE THEY DID BACK THEN LESS SUGAR AND NOT OVER FLAVOURED WITH TOMATO YOU CAN TASTE THE BEANS
Nice cheap regular baked beans with health bonus o
Nice cheap regular baked beans with health bonus of organic ingredients
A mistake!
The beans were not at all appetising or tasty, the sauce is sort of sour tasting.
Good taste
I love the taste of this organic baked beans. It feels good to your body!
Good price but sauce not rich enough
Good price.. but sauce not rich enough and needed seasoning. Good if you are on low sodium diet I imagine