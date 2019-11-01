By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Baked Beans 420G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Organic Baked Beans 420G
£ 0.65
£1.55/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy767kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Organic baked beans in tomato sauce.
  RICH & WARMING Best quality haricot beans carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • RICH & WARMING Best quality haricot beans carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Organic Haricot Beans (53%), Organic Tomato Puree (21%), Water, Organic Sugar, Organic Maize Starch, Salt, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Organic Paprika, Organic Chilli Powder, Organic Garlic Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 ½ mins /900W 2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W). Stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

420g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (210g)
Energy365kJ / 87kcal767kJ / 182kcal
Fat0.5g1.1g
Saturates<0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate14.0g29.3g
Sugars4.4g9.2g
Fibre3.7g7.8g
Protein4.6g9.7g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT

5 stars

BEST BEANS I HAD IN YEARS SINCE 60`S AS A YOUNG CHILD TASTE LIKE THEY DID BACK THEN LESS SUGAR AND NOT OVER FLAVOURED WITH TOMATO YOU CAN TASTE THE BEANS

Nice cheap regular baked beans with health bonus o

4 stars

Nice cheap regular baked beans with health bonus of organic ingredients

A mistake!

1 stars

The beans were not at all appetising or tasty, the sauce is sort of sour tasting.

Good taste

4 stars

I love the taste of this organic baked beans. It feels good to your body!

Good price but sauce not rich enough

2 stars

Good price.. but sauce not rich enough and needed seasoning. Good if you are on low sodium diet I imagine

