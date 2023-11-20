Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11Ml Ultra-lengthening mascara Lash-catching brush grabs every lash for perfect separation Formula with Micro-Fibres

Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lash Accelerator Endless mascara. A pigmented mascara that's ultra-lengthening and defying the laws of lash length. Formulated with micro-fibres and grow-lash complex for an instant wow effect! Extends lashes by up to 99% with lash-catching brush that grabs every lash for perfect separation. No clumps! Live the London Look.

Lengthening formula; lashes extended up to 99 Percent Coats each lash evenly and smoothly from root to tip to help you enjoy a top-notch look Delivers ideal lash separation Flake-proof; your eyelashes look natural with no clumps Vivid and long-lasting colour

Pack size: 11ML

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Stearic Acid, PVP, Cetyl Alcohol, Arginine, Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Panthenol, Synthetic Wax, Talc, Candelilla Cera/Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Phenoxyethanol, Ozokerite, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hectorite, Simethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Caffeine, PPG-26-Buteth-26, HDI/Trimethylol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Collagen, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Biotin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Potassium Sorbate, Silica, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Sodium Benzoate, [May Contain/+/-: Carmine (Ci 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (Ci 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (Ci 77288), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Mica]

10ml

