We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11Ml
image 1 of Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11Mlimage 2 of Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11Ml

Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11Ml

4.4(1143)
Write a review

£10.00

£9.09/10ml

Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11MlUltra-lengthening mascara Lash-catching brush grabs every lash for perfect separationFormula with Micro-Fibres
Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lash Accelerator Endless mascara. A pigmented mascara that's ultra-lengthening and defying the laws of lash length. Formulated with micro-fibres and grow-lash complex for an instant wow effect! Extends lashes by up to 99% with lash-catching brush that grabs every lash for perfect separation. No clumps! Live the London Look.
Lengthening formula; lashes extended up to 99 PercentCoats each lash evenly and smoothly from root to tip to help you enjoy a top-notch lookDelivers ideal lash separationFlake-proof; your eyelashes look natural with no clumpsVivid and long-lasting colour
Pack size: 11ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Stearic Acid, PVP, Cetyl Alcohol, Arginine, Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Panthenol, Synthetic Wax, Talc, Candelilla Cera/Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Phenoxyethanol, Ozokerite, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hectorite, Simethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Caffeine, PPG-26-Buteth-26, HDI/Trimethylol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Collagen, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Biotin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Potassium Sorbate, Silica, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Sodium Benzoate, [May Contain/+/-: Carmine (Ci 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (Ci 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (Ci 77288), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Mica]

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!

View all Eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here