Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11Ml

Rimmellash Accelerator Endless Mascara Black 11MlUltra-lengthening mascara Lash-catching brush grabs every lash for perfect separationFormula with Micro-Fibres
Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Lash Accelerator Endless mascara. A pigmented mascara that's ultra-lengthening and defying the laws of lash length. Formulated with micro-fibres and grow-lash complex for an instant wow effect! Extends lashes by up to 99% with lash-catching brush that grabs every lash for perfect separation. No clumps! Live the London Look.
Lengthening formula; lashes extended up to 99 PercentCoats each lash evenly and smoothly from root to tip to help you enjoy a top-notch lookDelivers ideal lash separationFlake-proof; your eyelashes look natural with no clumpsVivid and long-lasting colour
Pack size: 11ML
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Stearic Acid, PVP, Cetyl Alcohol, Arginine, Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Panthenol, Synthetic Wax, Talc, Candelilla Cera/Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Phenoxyethanol, Ozokerite, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hectorite, Simethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Caffeine, PPG-26-Buteth-26, HDI/Trimethylol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Collagen, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Biotin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Potassium Sorbate, Silica, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Sodium Benzoate, [May Contain/+/-: Carmine (Ci 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (Ci 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (Ci 77288), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Mica]
Net Contents
10ml
Preparation and Usage
Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!