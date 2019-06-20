By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cabbage & Leek 300G (C)

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cabbage & Leek 300G (C)
£ 1.25
£4.17/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy187kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 125kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cabbage, leek and spring greens.
  • Crunchy with a mild sweet flavour Great for stir fries or stews
  • Fresh and crunchy A carefully prepared mix of vegetables, ideal for stir fries
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: *Cabbage, Leek, Spring Greens.

(*Can contain Savoy Cabbage, Sweetheart Cabbage, White Cabbage or Green Cabbage in varying proportions, depending on the season.)

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Wash before use
Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok
Stir fry over a medium/high heat for 5 mins

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place contents in the steamer. Steam for 7 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 4 minutes or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (150g)
Energy125kJ / 30kcal187kJ / 45kcal
Fat0.4g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.3g5.0g
Sugars2.9g4.4g
Fibre2.7g4.1g
Protein1.9g2.9g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Brassica mystery

4 stars

Excellent vegetable accompaniment, but what is it? The ingredients list says leeks, cabbage and "greens". Everyone knows the cabbage and the leek, but what, biologically are "greens"?

