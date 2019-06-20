Tesco Cabbage & Leek 300G (C)

Brassica mystery
Excellent vegetable accompaniment, but what is it? The ingredients list says leeks, cabbage and "greens". Everyone knows the cabbage and the leek, but what, biologically are "greens"?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 125kJ / 30kcal
INGREDIENTS: *Cabbage, Leek, Spring Greens.
(*Can contain Savoy Cabbage, Sweetheart Cabbage, White Cabbage or Green Cabbage in varying proportions, depending on the season.)
Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: Wash before use
Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok
Stir fry over a medium/high heat for 5 mins
Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place contents in the steamer. Steam for 7 minutes or until tender.
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 4 minutes or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.
Wash before use.
2 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
-;-
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|125kJ / 30kcal
|187kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.1g
|Protein
|1.9g
|2.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019