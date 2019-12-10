By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jim Beam Honey 70Cl

Jim Beam Honey 70Cl
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Product Description

  • Real Honey Liqueur Infused with Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Jim Beam Honey is the result of the labours of a few distllery workers and a few thousand bees. A delicious combination of real honey liqueur and genuine Jim Beam Bourbon. Together, they create an easy, mellow sweetness that's relaxed enough to sip alone but bold enough to hold its own in a cocktail. For a truly refreshing mix, try it with ginger ale or apple juice and soda over ice.
  • 35% Vol
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • The perfect mix of bourbon with subtle hints of caramel, oak and vanilla

Alcohol Units

24.5

ABV

35% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a Jim Beam Honey and tonic water over cubed ice - perfect on a hot summer's day
  • Jim Beam Honey & Ginger Ale
  • Ingredients:
  • 25ml of Jim Beam Honey
  • 200ml of Ginger Ale
  • Method:
  • Fill a long drinks glass with ice
  • Add 2 parts Jim Beam Honey and top up with Ginger Ale
  • Stir and serve

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • James B. Beam Distilling Co.,
  • Clermont,
  • Kentucky 40110,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Beam Suntory,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle St,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

