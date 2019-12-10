Jim Beam Honey 70Cl
- Real Honey Liqueur Infused with Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- Jim Beam Honey is the result of the labours of a few distllery workers and a few thousand bees. A delicious combination of real honey liqueur and genuine Jim Beam Bourbon. Together, they create an easy, mellow sweetness that's relaxed enough to sip alone but bold enough to hold its own in a cocktail. For a truly refreshing mix, try it with ginger ale or apple juice and soda over ice.
- 35% Vol
- Pack size: 70cl
- The perfect mix of bourbon with subtle hints of caramel, oak and vanilla
24.5
35% vol
United States
Liqueur
Ambient
- Try a Jim Beam Honey and tonic water over cubed ice - perfect on a hot summer's day
- Jim Beam Honey & Ginger Ale
- Ingredients:
- 25ml of Jim Beam Honey
- 200ml of Ginger Ale
- Method:
- Fill a long drinks glass with ice
- Add 2 parts Jim Beam Honey and top up with Ginger Ale
- Stir and serve
Bottle. Recyclable
- James B. Beam Distilling Co.,
- Clermont,
- Kentucky 40110,
- USA.
- Beam Suntory,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle St,
- Glasgow,
- G21 1EQ.
18 Years
700ml
