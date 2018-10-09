By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Parmigiano Reggiano Parmesan 170G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Parmigiano Reggiano Parmesan 170G
£ 3.00
£17.65/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy501kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese made with unpasteurised milk.
  • * An Italian classic, expertly made to a 500 year old recipe and matured for a minimum of 30 months to develop its characteristically strong, fruity flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 5
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy with PDO area

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1671kJ / 402kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat29.7g8.9g
Saturates19.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.4g9.7g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 5 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty cheese

5 stars

Great flavour and excellent value - always keep some in the fridge for going on pasta as it doesn't dry out as much when it's freshly grated. The resealable strip on the packet is useful but could be a bit better.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cut Basil 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here