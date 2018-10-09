Tesco Finest Parmigiano Reggiano Parmesan 170G

Tasty cheese
Great flavour and excellent value - always keep some in the fridge for going on pasta as it doesn't dry out as much when it's freshly grated. The resealable strip on the packet is useful but could be a bit better.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 402kcal
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.
Produced in Italy using milk from Italy with PDO area
This pack contains approx. 5 servings
170g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1671kJ / 402kcal
|501kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|29.7g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|19.6g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|32.4g
|9.7g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 5 servings.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
