Carte Blanche Munchee Lemon Puff Biscuits 200G

Once in a while ok..
They were ok, not to my liken. As prefered other ones you had, please bring those back they tasted better ty..
I adore these biscuits but I am furious. I live in Truro and am advised that they have decided to stop stocking them. I now have to travel to Helston store which is the only stockist in Cornwall. What if I order them online, will they suddenly appear in my basket. I will happily order 10 packets at a time and collect them from Truro. Please advise, I only have 1 packet left and I am in torment !
Try it and you will be transformed :-)
This is a really nice biscuit. Filling is just right and the tangy taste is great. Don't think there is any other to match this. I bought this for a party and it just dissapered within a matter of minutes. Must try with a hot cuppa. Like the crumbly effect and it's size and think it's very premium quality. Thank you Tesco
I find this biscuit far too greasy.Not nearly as nice as the previous Lemon Puff which Tesco decided to stop selling.Why? Please bring back the original and I shall be one happy customer again.