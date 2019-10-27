By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carte Blanche Munchee Lemon Puff Biscuits 200G

3.5(4)Write a review
Carte Blanche Munchee Lemon Puff Biscuits 200G
£ 0.50
£0.25/100g
  • Lemon puff
  • Servings per package: 8
  • Serving size: 25 g 2 Biscuits
  • ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 22000 Certified Company
  • With real lemon cream
  • Superbrand 2004
  • Halaal - Sri Lanka
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fat, Corn Flour, Glucose, Leavening Agents (E503ii, E500ii), Milk Powder, Salt, Soya Lecithin (E322), Permitted Flavours and Permitted Colours (E102, E110)

Name and address

  • Ceylon Biscuits Limited,
  • P.O. Box 03,
  • Pannipitiya,
  • Sri Lanka.

Return to

  • www.muncheelk.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer ServingPer 100g
Energy 126.03 kcal504.10 kcal
-527.64 kJ2110.57 kJ
Protein 1.40 g5.60 g
Fat - Total5.73 g22.90 g
- Saturated4.78 g19.10 g
Carbohydrate - Total17.23 g68.90 g
- Sugars8.88 g35.50 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Once in a while ok..

2 stars

They were ok, not to my liken. As prefered other ones you had, please bring those back they tasted better ty..

I adore these biscuits but I am furious. I live in

5 stars

I adore these biscuits but I am furious. I live in Truro and am advised that they have decided to stop stocking them. I now have to travel to Helston store which is the only stockist in Cornwall. What if I order them online, will they suddenly appear in my basket. I will happily order 10 packets at a time and collect them from Truro. Please advise, I only have 1 packet left and I am in torment !

Try it and you will be transformed :-)

5 stars

This is a really nice biscuit. Filling is just right and the tangy taste is great. Don't think there is any other to match this. I bought this for a party and it just dissapered within a matter of minutes. Must try with a hot cuppa. Like the crumbly effect and it's size and think it's very premium quality. Thank you Tesco

1 unhappy customer

2 stars

I find this biscuit far too greasy.Not nearly as nice as the previous Lemon Puff which Tesco decided to stop selling.Why? Please bring back the original and I shall be one happy customer again.

