Twinings Spiced Ginger 20'S 35G

Twinings Spiced Ginger 20'S 35G
  • A herbal infusion with ginger
  • Doing good
  • With you support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
  • To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
  • All natural ingredients*
  • * All our herbs are gently steamed, the process in gentle to protect their delicate taste.
  • The warming, soft light from a candle glows through the lanterns as they float up and away, bringing specks of brightness to the dark sky.
  • What does it taste like?
  • Ginger is one of the world's most loved ingredients, used across continents to add zing to salads and spice up stir fries. This infusion is warming, slightly peppery and has that lovely spice you'd expect.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Naturally caffeine free
  • 4 calories per cup
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 35g
Ingredients

Ginger Root* (70%), Liquorice Root* (15%), Cinnamon* (10%), Cloves* (5%), * All our herbs are gently steamed, the process in gentle to protect their delicate taste

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Using one bag per person, pour on boiling water and infuse for two to three minutes. Leave for a little longer if you prefer a stronger taste.

Warnings

  • Contains liquorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption.

  R. Twining and Company Limited,
  South Way,
  Andover,
  Hampshire,
  SP10 5AQ.

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Brewed infusion**
Energy 10kJ / 2kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
** Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes -

Contains liquorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption.

Cinnamon flavour not ginger

2 stars

If you want cinnamon tea then you will love this but if you were looking for a spicy gingery flavour then absolutely not. Very disappointed.

Ginger Lovers Heaven

5 stars

I love this stuff, it has one of the highest ginger contents compared to others on the market, including the premium brands.. And a little tip for those cold winter nights my 'One Cup Mulled Wine'. Heat some wine up in a mug (microwave is great) then drop one of these in & you have a great mug of mulled wine in minutes. It truly tastes as authentic as the Christmas Market counterparts, which cost a little fortune.

