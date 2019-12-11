Twinings Spiced Ginger 20'S 35G

Cinnamon flavour not ginger
If you want cinnamon tea then you will love this but if you were looking for a spicy gingery flavour then absolutely not. Very disappointed.
Ginger Lovers Heaven
I love this stuff, it has one of the highest ginger contents compared to others on the market, including the premium brands.. And a little tip for those cold winter nights my 'One Cup Mulled Wine'. Heat some wine up in a mug (microwave is great) then drop one of these in & you have a great mug of mulled wine in minutes. It truly tastes as authentic as the Christmas Market counterparts, which cost a little fortune.