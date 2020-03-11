By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Ultimate Razor

4.5(20)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Ultimate Razor
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

  • Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Ultimate Plus Disposable Razor has blades that pivot and flex to the contours of your face for a close, smooth shave.
  • - 3 flexible blades allow you to optimize contact with the skin and adapts to the contours of your face
  • - Lubricant strip with +50% more lubricant*, with Vit E, Aloe and Shea Butter (*VS Xtreme3 Sensitive)
  • - Easy rinse design helps keep blades from clogging
  • - Ergonomic handle with finger pinch area for optimal grip and control
  • - This pack includes x 4 Xtreme 3 disposable razors
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PVP, PEG-100, Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

4 x Disposable Razors

20 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Didn't seem sharp enough

2 stars

I didn't find them very good as they did not seem very sharp. Seemed to glide over the shaving soap without properly cutting. Used an OLD Gillette sensor three afterwards to get a close shave.

Great grip, no slip, smooth and close

4 stars

Though meant for men, the Xtreme pack attracted me with its very reasonable price, and I thought I would see how it performed as a women's leg and underarm razor. The protective cover with its squeezable sides has a good grip and does not fly across the bath like hard plastic covers tend to do, though you do have to get the angle just right to fit it on again. I was impressed with the handle design, which gives a really good non-slip grip, lets the suds drain through, is very comfortable in the hand and positions the razor at the correct angle for shaving. Similarly the cushiony head collects the foam neatly and drains it through slots instead of building up a soapy, hairy mess on the blade. The Xtreme has three of these, and I worried that my legs (dry and veering towards elderly) and underarms (awkwardly shaped and far from tough) might suffer, but it was smooth, gentle and close, with no nicks or sudden nasty surprises. Best of all, the hairs did not reappear for at least two days which is not usually the case, and deodorant and body cream put on straight afterwards did not sting. The razor is easy to rinse because of the draining slots, and very light for travel packing. I was pleasantly surprised and would buy these again.

wikinson

5 stars

wilkinson sword has been my go to razor since my dad taught me how to shave

Smooth Cutting Edge Technology

5 stars

I have purchased Wilkinson sword razors for many years simply because of the advanced, smooth shave the razors give. Cutting edge technology at its finest.

SMOOTH AND READY

5 stars

Have tried various other makes but have found this one does the best overall smoothest shave well done the "SWORD"

Good shave from Xtreme 3 Sensitive blades

4 stars

This razor gave a me a good, close shave. Shaving was smooth with no nicks or cuts.

The best a man can get

5 stars

My most comfortable shave yet thanks to the flexibility of the razor head. It also means a quicker shave too! The best cutting edge technology that I have bought these razors for my three teenage sons who all rate them highly! Jason

By far the best

5 stars

I have used this razor for as many years as it has been on the market. The quality never wavers and I can rely on this brand to give me the best shave.

Good stuff

4 stars

I only shave once or twice a week and I have quite sensitive skin, so these were perfect for me

high quality

5 stars

pleasantly surprised by the close comfortable shave and speed of shaving, great buy

