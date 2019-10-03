By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Illoom Balloon Mixed 15 Pack

4(16)Write a review
Illoom Balloon Mixed 15 Pack
£ 8.00
£0.53/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Mixed Colour LED Light Up Balloons
  • Perfect for parties
  • Pack includes 15 LED light up balloons
  • LED light lasts for up to 15hrs
  • Light Up Balloons in a selection of bright colours to help you party the night away
  • A great way to add a splash of colour to any celebration with brightly coloured light up balloons
  • This multi mix pack contains illooms® in all the colours of the rainbow, red, yellow, blue, white, purple, pink, orange and green. Perfect for all ages and occasions

Information

Name and address

  • Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
  • 26 Cheshire Business Park,
  • Northwich,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW9 7UA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

15 x Balloons

16 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Light up balloon fun

5 stars

The package says lights up to 14 hrs well 3 days later and still lit up! Great, fun product!

Good for bbq

4 stars

Lovely soft lighting outdoors. All worked well. Good array of colour.

Illooms light up balloons assorted pack

5 stars

I bought this pack of illooms from Tesco as they were the cheapest price at the time. I could also guarantee that they would be the genuine product after seeing lots of imitations online. The balloons lit up easily following the instructions and glowed for around 4 days. I would not recommend using helium as when I tried, it did not lift. I think this is due to the additional weight of the led inside. They did look rather effective hanging from the ceiling individually. I would definitely recommend this product as a fun colourful addition to your party.

Huge Disappointment

1 stars

After much deliberation to spend so much on balloons, only 4 of the 15 glowed. Children were more eager to pop them to get the light out.

Finishing touch for any party!

5 stars

I bought these for a party we were having in the garden in the evening and they were great! They actually glowed for nearly 3 days and looked really pretty at night. None popped or didn't light up so I would recommend

Amazing

5 stars

Purchase these balloons for a party and everyone lived them. Led lasted for a few days and really bought the room to life. Will be buying more

brilliant

5 stars

I bought these a couple days ago as it was my sons 8th birthday i wanted something different and had a look online and saw these happy birthday LED balloons 15 in a pack i hoped they would be all i wanted from a balloon and they were and more they all worked none popped or LED not working was very happy and as i write they are still lit :) i purchased these online with my shopping perfect buy :)

Wow Brilliant

5 stars

I bought two packs of five from tesco's a month ago and guess what they are still lit. We are all surprised on how long they have lasted, we will be buying them again.

Waste of money!

1 stars

I bought the star wars version for my son's birthday party, the LEDs within the balloons are extremely temperamental and flicker, even when the LEDs are "on" the light emitted from them is dim and even in a darkened room the balloons definitely do not glow. Very disappointed!

Look good at nightime

4 stars

Very effective and simple to use .. lasted almost a week outside.

