Illoom Balloon Marble

Illoom Balloon Marble
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Marble LED Light Up Balloons
  • Perfect for parties & celebrations
  • Includes 5x marble light-up balloons
  • LED light lasts for up to 15 hours

  • You can liven up any party with this these marble light-up balloons from illooms. Supplied in a pack of 5, the balloons are made of natural rubber latex and feature a colourful marble-effect design. Each balloon has an integrated LED that glows for up to 15 hours when you pull out the tab. Batteries included.

  • Printed with kaleidoscopic swirls, Marble illooms® will add a splash of colour to your decorations
  • Multi coloured Marble illooms® are a striking addition to any party on their own. They can also be mixed with co-ordinating colours from the illooms range to bring a splash of colour to your celebrations

Information

Warnings

  • Warning. Children under eight years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons away from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Made of natural rubber latex.

Name and address

  • Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
  • 26 Cheshire Business Park,
  • Northwich,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW9 7UA,
  • UK.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Great success

4 stars

These balloons were a great success at our family party,! A big hit with adults and kids alike. I’ll be buying them for every party from now on!

