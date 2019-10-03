Illoom Balloon Marble

Great success
These balloons were a great success at our family party,! A big hit with adults and kids alike. I’ll be buying them for every party from now on!
Offer
You can liven up any party with this these marble light-up balloons from illooms. Supplied in a pack of 5, the balloons are made of natural rubber latex and feature a colourful marble-effect design. Each balloon has an integrated LED that glows for up to 15 hours when you pull out the tab. Batteries included.
8 Years
5 x Balloons
Warning. Children under eight years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons away from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Made of natural rubber latex.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020