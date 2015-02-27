By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
So Eco Eye Kit
Product Description

  • Eye Brush Kit
  • Hand-cut heads of super soft bristles & handles made from bamboo
  • Includes 3 make-up brushes with the mascara, lash & brow combs
  • Brush & packaging made from recycled & sustainable materials
  • Visit us online for more information
  • I am...
  • Made from recycled & sustainable materials that are compostable, recyclable & bio-degradable. My bristles are super soft & cruelty free.
  • My handle is made from bamboo, which is an ecologically sustainable material. My packaging is FSC approved board from managed forests. My window is made from corn starch. I'm held together using water based adhesives and printed using vegetable inks.
  • I am a true eco alternative, try me and you too, can be So Eco...
  • The world is a beautiful place, so let's keep it that way.
  • Eye Brush Kit...
  • Each kit comes in a brush wrap made from unbleached natural cotton to store your brushes. This kit contains 5 different brushes used for the perfect application of eye make up.
  • With precision comfort grips*
  • *patent pending
  • Cruelty free
  • Unbelievably soft
  • Hand cut & trimmed
  • Suitable for liquid & powder
  • Printed with vegetable-based inks
  • Crafted with sustainable & recyclable materials
  • Responsibly and ethically sourced products
  • Vegan & vegetarian friendly

Information

Produce of

Designed & Developed in the UK, made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Brush care: We recommend cleaning your brushes about once a week. Pour some mild shampoo or brush cleaner on a clean plate or bowl and wipe your makeup brushes back and forth in it. Wash your brushes off with warm water, pat dry with a towel, and reshape the head. Leave to dry, angled downwards.
  • Tip: Remember to keep the brush head down at all times, you don't want water to drip into the part below the brush hair since it will loosen the glue that holds the brush hairs to the brush and cause the brush hairs to fall out!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Invogue Ltd,
  • PO Box 4775,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 5DR.

Return to

  • Invogue Ltd,
  • PO Box 4775,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 5DR.
  • www.invogueinternational.co.uk
  • www.soeco.co.uk

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Good brushes

5 stars

Very happy with this set bought after buying large blusher brush from same range.

