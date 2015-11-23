By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
So Eco Foundation Brush

5(4)Write a review
So Eco Foundation Brush
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Foundation Brush
  • Hand-cut head of super soft bristles & a handle made from bamboo
  • Smooth complexion, covering imperfections with liquid or powder make-up
  • Brush & packaging made from recycled & sustainable materials
  • Visit us online for more information
  • Printed with vegetable-based inks
  • I am...
  • Made from recycled & sustainable materials that are compostable, recyclable & bio-degradable. My bristles are super soft & cruelty free.
  • My handle is made from bamboo, which is an ecologically sustainable material. My packaging is FSC approved board from managed forests. My window is made from corn starch. I'm held together using water based adhesives and printed using vegetable inks.
  • I am a true eco alternative, try me and you too, can be So Eco...
  • The world is a beautiful place, so let's keep it that way.
  • Foundation Brush...
  • This brush applies cream or liquid foundation evenly and smoothly to cover under-eye circles and imperfections.
  • The face of responsible beauty
  • Precision comfort grip*
  • *patent pending
  • Crafted with sustainable & recyclable materials
  • Responsibly and ethically sourced products
  • Unbelievably soft
  • Hand cut & trimmed
  • Suitable for liquid & powder
  • Cruelty-free
  • Vegan & vegetarian friendly

Information

Produce of

Designed & Developed in the UK, Made in China

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bespoke Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 4775,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 5DR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bespoke Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 4775,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 5DR,
  • UK.
  • www.bespokeeurope.co.uk
  • www.soinvogue.com

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!

5 stars

I bought the brush for my daughter she loved it i already have one too.....

Great foundation brush

5 stars

I was recommended this product by my daughter and it really is God and Eco friendly.

The is a great soft brush for applying foundation

5 stars

Lovely and soft , glides over the face smoothly and leaves a lovely natural look . 1st I've used a brush and I'll always use one now . Compared to branded brushes this is great value .

great little brush

4 stars

this so eco foundation brush was exactly what i wanted for my teenage daughter for christmas. she was very pleased to wake up on christmas morning and find it in her stocking!

