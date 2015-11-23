Great product!
I bought the brush for my daughter she loved it i already have one too.....
Great foundation brush
I was recommended this product by my daughter and it really is God and Eco friendly.
The is a great soft brush for applying foundation
Lovely and soft , glides over the face smoothly and leaves a lovely natural look . 1st I've used a brush and I'll always use one now . Compared to branded brushes this is great value .
great little brush
this so eco foundation brush was exactly what i wanted for my teenage daughter for christmas. she was very pleased to wake up on christmas morning and find it in her stocking!