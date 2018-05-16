So Eco Blush Brush

Product Description
- Blush Brush
- Hand-cut head of super soft bristles & a handle made from bamboo
- Provides professional colour & definition for powder or liquid make-up
- Brush & packaging made from recycled & sustainable materials
- Printed with vegetable-based inks
- I am...
- Made from recycled & sustainable materials that are compostable, recyclable & bio-degradable. My bristles are super soft & cruelty free.
- My handle is made from bamboo, which is an ecologically sustainable material. My packaging is FSC approved board from managed forests. My window is made from corn starch. I'm held together using water based adhesives and printed using vegetable inks.
- I am a true eco alternative, try me and you too, can be So Eco...
- The world is a beautiful place, so let's keep it that way.
- Blush Brush...
- This brush is perfectly hand-cut to deliver the right amount of blush onto the cheeks, creating a touch of colour and definition.
- The face of responsible beauty
- Precision comfort grip*
- *patent pending
- Crafted with sustainable & recycle materials
- Responsibly and ethically sourced products
- Unbelievably soft
- Hand cut & trimmed
- Suitable for liquid & powder
- Cruelty free
- Vegan & vegetarian friendly
Information
Produce of
Designed & developed in the UK, made in China
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bespoke Europe Ltd,
- PO Box 4775,
- Ascot,
- SL5 5DR,
- UK.
Return to
- Bespoke Europe Ltd,
- PO Box 4775,
- Ascot,
- SL5 5DR,
- UK.
- www.bespokeeurope.co.uk
- www.soinvogue.com
- www.soeco.co.uk
