Eye Candy Gel Wrap System
Offer
Product Description
- Gel Wrap System
- Gel Wrap System is a multi patented dual polymer self curing resin. Developed with exclusive polymers that are specifically designed to create a long lasting, ultra durable high shine finish.
- This unique formulation ensures longevity by encapsulating the colour between patented plasticisers & resins.
- Contains volcanic glass and shellac, which gives the final result of a glorious ultra wet look polish.
- Revolutionary dual polymer formulation
- Suitable for any polish
- Get gel polish without a UV light
- Ultra strong finish
- Non yellowing formula
- Shellac for extra durability
- Ultra wet look & high shine
Information
Ingredients
Gel Wrap "Start" Base Coat: Alcohol Denat, Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Polyvinyl Butyral, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Trimethyl Pentanyl Diisobutyrate, Silica, Nitrocellulose, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glycidoxypropyl Trimethoxysilane, Methacryloyl, Propyltrimethoxysilane, Mercaptopropyltrimethoxysilane, Methyltriethoxysilane, Benzophenone-1, Bis (T-Butyl Benzoxazolyl) Thiophene, Dimethicone, Gel Wrap "Finish" Top Coat: Ethyl Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Butyl Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Acrylates Copolymer, Trimethyl Pentanyl Diisobutyrate, Triphenyl Phosphate, Benzophenone-1, Diisopropanolamine/Methylhexahydrophthalic Anhydride Nonanoate Copolymer, Alcohol Denat, Shellac, Dimethicone, Violet 2 (CI 60725)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- 1) Apply one coat of "Start" base coat to the natural nail. Wait for this to dry thoroughly.
- 2) Apply your chosen choice of nail colour. Again, wait for this to dry thoroughly.
- 3) Apply a coat of the "Finish" top coat to seal in the colour. Make sure you coat under the free edge of the nail also.
- Note: Ensure nails are thoroughly cleaned and dry before use. Remove any existing polish and ensure nails are free of oils and hand & nail creams, as this may impair the results.
- Removal: Use a polish remover and remove as you would regular nail polish.
- Soak nails to remove any stubborn reside.
Warnings
- CAUTION: FLAMMABLE. Keep away from heat & flame.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Retain packaging for reference.
Name and address
- Invogue Ltd,
- PO Box 4775,
- Ascot,
- SL5 5DR.
Return to
- 100% satisfaction guaranteed!
- If you are not entirely satisfied with our product please return it to us with a receipt, for full refund.
Net Contents
2 x 10ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
NO SIGNAL WORD CAUTION: FLAMMABLE. Keep away from heat & flame. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Retain packaging for reference.
