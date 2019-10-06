Alpro Almond Unsweetened Drink 1 Litre

Bitter Experience!!
Tried this product after getting a liking for Alpro's longlife unsweetened Oat Drink, so thought I'd give it a go -hated it! Extremely watery and always leaves a very bitter after taste, which I guess is due to the almond's being roasted. Alpro do state they offer an 'unroasted almond' alternative which I would have willingly tried -if Tesco bothered to stock it!!
ALPRO UNSWEETEND ALMOND MILK LOVELY MUCH HEALTHIER
Absolutely brilliant, lovely to drink, on cornflakes, in coffee etc, 13 calories, better for you than milk
Hmmm could be better all Alpro milks
It's bearable but there a too many additives to this milk I would like to see an organic range and pure ingredients . I prefer the Rude Organic almond milk and Rude range tesco has stopped stocking it. It's gloppy almost sticky in mouth too much oil in this milk and too. It could be better.