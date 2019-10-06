By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Almond Unsweetened Drink 1 Litre

3(3)Write a review
Alpro Almond Unsweetened Drink 1 Litre
£ 1.70
£1.70/litre
Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy53 kJ 13 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.1 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1 g
    1%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 53 kJ / 13 kcal

Product Description

  • Almond drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Alpro Almond Unsweetened is simply versatile. It's delicate roasted taste makes it the perfect match with fresh fruits in your favourite smoothie recipe or add to your cereal! 100% plant based, low in fat and has no sugars or sweeteners at all! Now that's one amazing drink, don't you think?
  • Almonds.
  • Now, they're the real divas of the nut world. Arriving sun-kissed from the Mediterranean.
  • Demanding VIP treatment they're roasted, Ever so gently.
  • It's the best way to keep them delicious, No Sugars or Sweeteners required, thank you very much.
  • Just a delicate, creamy taste that's good for the planet and Good for You
  • All plant, seriously nutty
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Source of calcium and vitamins B2, B12, D, E
  • No sugars and sweeteners
  • Naturally lactose free and low in fat
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
Information

Ingredients

Water, Almond (2.3%), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Vitamins (B2, B12, E, D2)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (No Peanuts)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • Sweet and savoury cooking
  • Tasty tea and coffee
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 53 kJ / 13 kcal
Fat 1.1 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 0.3 g
Protein 0.4 g
Salt 0.14 g
D0.75 µg*
E1.80 mg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B120.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bitter Experience!!

1 stars

Tried this product after getting a liking for Alpro's longlife unsweetened Oat Drink, so thought I'd give it a go -hated it! Extremely watery and always leaves a very bitter after taste, which I guess is due to the almond's being roasted. Alpro do state they offer an 'unroasted almond' alternative which I would have willingly tried -if Tesco bothered to stock it!!

ALPRO UNSWEETEND ALMOND MILK LOVELY MUCH HEALTHIER

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant, lovely to drink, on cornflakes, in coffee etc, 13 calories, better for you than milk

Hmmm could be better all Alpro milks

3 stars

It's bearable but there a too many additives to this milk I would like to see an organic range and pure ingredients . I prefer the Rude Organic almond milk and Rude range tesco has stopped stocking it. It's gloppy almost sticky in mouth too much oil in this milk and too. It could be better.

