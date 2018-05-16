By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lee Kum Kee Teriyaki Sauce 200G

Lee Kum Kee Teriyaki Sauce 200G
£ 1.89
£0.95/100g

Product Description

  • Teriyaki Sauce
  • Visit www.LKK.com for more recipe ideas.
  • "Authentic Taste" from Lee Kum Kee, the number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, the brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese Chefs!
  • Concentrated - one spoonful at a time
  • No flavour enhancer or preservatives added
  • No added colouring
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Soy Sauce 30% (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Water, Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice, Sugar, Salt), Tomato Paste, Rice Wine (Water, Rice, Wheat), Corn Starch, Ginger, Onion, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening, use within 2 weeks and before the expiry date.Best Before: See Cap for Date

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Marinate your meat with Teriyaki Sauce and use it as brush-on too, to make your chicken, beef and seafood skewers. This rich tasting blend of quality soy sauce and good selection of spices delivers the best teriyaki you have ever had!

Number of uses

Contains 7 portions

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (26 g)
Energy 755 kJ (178 kcal)198 kJ (47 kcal)
Fat < 0.5 g< 0.5 g
of which saturates < 0.1 g< 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 42 g11 g
of which sugars 38 g9.9 g
Protein 2.2 g0.6 g
Salt 5.7 g1.5 g
Contains 7 portions--

