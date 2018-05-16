Lee Kum Kee Teriyaki Sauce 200G

Product Description
- Teriyaki Sauce
- Concentrated - one spoonful at a time
- No flavour enhancer or preservatives added
- No added colouring
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Soy Sauce 30% (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Water, Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice, Sugar, Salt), Tomato Paste, Rice Wine (Water, Rice, Wheat), Corn Starch, Ginger, Onion, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Refrigerate after opening, use within 2 weeks and before the expiry date.Best Before: See Cap for Date
Produce of
Product of China
Preparation and Usage
- Marinate your meat with Teriyaki Sauce and use it as brush-on too, to make your chicken, beef and seafood skewers. This rich tasting blend of quality soy sauce and good selection of spices delivers the best teriyaki you have ever had!
Number of uses
Contains 7 portions
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (26 g)
|Energy
|755 kJ (178 kcal)
|198 kJ (47 kcal)
|Fat
|< 0.5 g
|< 0.5 g
|of which saturates
|< 0.1 g
|< 0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|42 g
|11 g
|of which sugars
|38 g
|9.9 g
|Protein
|2.2 g
|0.6 g
|Salt
|5.7 g
|1.5 g
