Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil 207Ml

Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil 207Ml
£ 2.80
£1.36/100ml

Product Description

  • Pure Sesame Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 207ml

Information

Ingredients

Sesame Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Product of China

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

207ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mL
Energy 3367 kJ (819 kcal)
Fat 91 g
of which saturates 15 g
Carbohydrate <0.5 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein <0.5 g
Salt 0 g

