Alpro Rice Drink 1 Litre

- Energy200 kJ 47 kcal2%
- Fat1.0 g1%
- Saturates0.1 g1%
- Sugars3.3 g4%
- Salt0.09 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200 kJ / 47 kcal
Product Description
- Rice drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- #alpro
- Alpro Rice Original is a blend of the finest rice and pure water, creating a drink that's as refreshing as it is healthy. Pour it cold on cereals or on it's own. 100% plant based, no added sugars and a source of calcium and vitamins
- Sometimes in life, it's good just to Go with the Grain.
- So sit down, pour yourself a perfectly chilled glass of Alpro Rice Drink and enjoy the Light, Subtly Sweet Taste.
- While you're doing that, it's good to know that there are No Added Sugars*.
- That's how rice rolls.
- Good for You
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars
- All plant, rocky rice
- Good for you, good for the planet
- No added sugars - contains naturally occuring sugars
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
- Source of calcium and vitamins B12, D
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Naturally lactose free and low in fat
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Rice Base (Water, Rice (12.5%)), Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Vitamins (B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Try it for...
- Brilliant breakfasts
- ...or straight from the glass
- Best served chilled, do not freeze.
- Suitable as part of a balanced diet from 5 years onwards.
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|200 kJ / 47 kcal
|Fat
|1.0 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrates
|9.5 g
|of which Sugars
|3.3 g
|Fibre
|0,0 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
