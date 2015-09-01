By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'Oreal Men Expert Shirt Protect Deodorant 250Ml

2.5(7)Write a review
L’Oreal Men Expert Shirt Protect Deodorant 250Ml

Product Description

  • Helps protect against 100% of types of deodorant marks
  • Long lasting fresh fragrance deodorant spray
  • Proven 48hr dry non-stop effect
  • For expert advice visit:
  • www.menexpert.co.uk
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Shirt Protect 48hr Anti-Perspirant deodorant (250ml).
  • The technology to protect against 100% types of marks: sweat patches, yellow stains, white marks, cardboard effect. Innovation: Anti-marks technology to help protect against 100% of types of deodorant marks
  • High performance anti-perspirant which helps protect your shirt from the appearance of embarrassing marks:
  • 1. Anti-sweat patch technology with an ultra absorbent Active Micro Captor to help combat wetness.
  • 2. Anti-yellow stain technology that helps protect against the yellowing of clothes.
  • 3. Anti-white mark technology that helps fight the appearance of white residue and white dust.
  • 4. Anti-cardboard effect technology, formulated to help to avoid the deposits responsible for the stiffening of fabrics after washing, drying and ironing.
  • Long lasting fresh fragrance - Proven 48H dry non-stop effect*
  • *instrumental test
  • Helps protect against 100% of types of deodorant marks: Sweat patches, yellow stains, white marks, cardboard effect
  • Long lasting fresh fragrance
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Anti-deposit formula
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Isobutane, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum / Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Eugenol, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citronellol, Citral, Lauryl PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from underarm and spray. If spray becomes blocked, rinse with warm water.

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on inflamed skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space.
  • Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly
  • Extremely Flammable

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For any further information, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

great

5 stars

excellent product used it for a few months now does not stain my shirts

Given up with this product, can't afford replacing

1 stars

Given up with this product, can't afford replacing my shirts anymore. The mess my shirts get in with this so called shirt protector is a joke. I just don't understand how you get away with this description. I have 3 boys plus me so I have lost count of the ruined shirts. Please check your formula. I will gladly try again if you can change it.

Thought this deoderant wouldn't leave any marks on

1 stars

Thought this deoderant wouldn't leave any marks on my clothes. Well it does and its ruined half my clothes. How loreal can say it doesn't leave marks is beyond me. Don't buy this product its worse than other deoderants for leaving marks

Hi I am writing this review after hearing how good

1 stars

Hi I am writing this review after hearing how good this product was I decided to purchase this item but after one useof this product my expensive white shirt is destroyed with yellow stains I am fuming with this product

It's just deodorant and it does mark! All of my sh

1 stars

It's just deodorant and it does mark! All of my shirts have a clear white patch. Same as any other. Victim of good marketing.

NOT AS GOOD AS I EXSPECTED. IT STAINS MY SHIRTS .E

3 stars

NOT AS GOOD AS I EXSPECTED. IT STAINS MY SHIRTS .EVEN THE ONE WHICH SAYS DOES NOT STAIN. I WAS EXSPECTING MORE FROM SUCH A GOOD NAME. BUT I THE AFTERSHAVE MOISTURE.

excellent product used it for a few months now doe

5 stars

