L’Oreal Men Expert Shirt Protect Deodorant 250Ml

excellent product used it for a few months now does not stain my shirts
Given up with this product, can't afford replacing my shirts anymore. The mess my shirts get in with this so called shirt protector is a joke. I just don't understand how you get away with this description. I have 3 boys plus me so I have lost count of the ruined shirts. Please check your formula. I will gladly try again if you can change it.
Thought this deoderant wouldn't leave any marks on my clothes. Well it does and its ruined half my clothes. How loreal can say it doesn't leave marks is beyond me. Don't buy this product its worse than other deoderants for leaving marks
Hi I am writing this review after hearing how good this product was I decided to purchase this item but after one useof this product my expensive white shirt is destroyed with yellow stains I am fuming with this product
It's just deodorant and it does mark! All of my shirts have a clear white patch. Same as any other. Victim of good marketing.
NOT AS GOOD AS I EXSPECTED. IT STAINS MY SHIRTS .EVEN THE ONE WHICH SAYS DOES NOT STAIN. I WAS EXSPECTING MORE FROM SUCH A GOOD NAME. BUT I THE AFTERSHAVE MOISTURE.
excellent product used it for a few months now does not stain my shirts