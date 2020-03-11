Colgate Maxwhite Toothbrush Set Medium 3 Pack

Pristine clean!
Brush every morning and last minute at night and get greeted with a snow white smile the next morning reflecting back at myself in the bathroom mirror. Perfect!
Colgate Max White
I was recommended Max White by my dentist, after using it for almost a week I noticed a difference, my teeth have never been cleaner of whiter!! but also my gums are a lot healthier. I have recommended Max White to friends, family and work colleagues. Wish this product was available years ago......
excelent
very white whites, always ask me how I get to have the white teeth
Colgate max white one Toothbrush
Together I use the toothbrush and max white Colgate toothpaste for a bigger whiter smile, gives me confidence and a cleaner taste in my mouth,
Very effective
Toothbrush had lovely firm bristles, which I like, used with the Colgate White toothpaste gave fab results, noticeably whither from the first use
Excellent product
I would definatly recommed this to friends and family not only does it leave my mouth fresh, but my teeth are in the best condition ever they sparkle and shine. I have had lots off people complementing me and asking which tooth paste i us. thank you colgate you gave me me smile back :)
Best brush ever!
This brush gets my teeth cleaner than any other brush I have tried.
Really great
This has got to be the best toothbrush I have ever used. The handle is comfortable to hold and the head of the toothbrush is fantastic (size, shape and design). Would definitely recommend it.