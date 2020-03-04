By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lee Kum Kee Premium Light Soy Sauce 150Ml

Lee Kum Kee Premium Light Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.00
£0.67/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Light Soy Sauce
  • This Premium light soy sauce is brewed naturally using non-GM soy beans. It has a rich soy flavour and aroma which will delicately enhance the "taste" of any dish.
  • Made with non-GM soybeans
  • Premier extract
  • Naturally brewed
  • No preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Salt, Soybeans 11%, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Flavour Enhancers (E631, E627)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Tightly close lid after use and keep refrigerated

Produce of

Product of China

Number of uses

Contains 10 portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.uk.LKK.com

Net Contents

150ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mLPer portion (15 mL)
Energy 392 kJ (92 kcal)59 kJ (14 kcal)
Fat < 0.5 g< 0.5 g
of which saturates < 0.1 g< 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 14 g2.1 g
of which sugars 10 g1.5 g
Protein 7.7 g1.2 g
Salt 17.2 g2.6 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

