Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce 500Ml

Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Premium Dark Soy Sauce
  • Visit www.LKK.com for more recipe ideas
  • Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce is brewed using natural, traditional methods to accentuate for a deep colour and lustre. It is ideal for adding a rich and deep colour to marinade, casseroles and stews.
  • Authentic Taste from Lee Kum Kee, The number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, The brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese Chefs.
  • Naturally Brewed
  • Made with non-GM soybeans
  • No preservatives added
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sugar, Defatted Soybeans 10%, Wheat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Tightly close lid after use and keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Product of China

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE.

Return to

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE.

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ/kcal631 kJ (148kcal)
Fat <0.5g
Of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 31 g
Of which sugars 17 g
Protein 6.1 g
Salt 19.3 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Nicest healthy soy sauce

5 stars

This is the best soy sauce I have ever bought. Thanks Tesco!

