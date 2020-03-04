Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
Product Description
- Premium Dark Soy Sauce
- Visit www.LKK.com for more recipe ideas
- Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce is brewed using natural, traditional methods to accentuate for a deep colour and lustre. It is ideal for adding a rich and deep colour to marinade, casseroles and stews.
- Authentic Taste from Lee Kum Kee, The number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, The brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese Chefs.
- Naturally brewed
- Made with non-GM soybeans
- No preservatives added
- No added MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sugar, Defatted Soybeans 10%, Wheat
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Tightly close lid after use and keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Product of China
Number of uses
Contains 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
Name and address
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE.
Net Contents
150ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Per portion (15 mL)
|Energy
|631 kJ (148 kcal)
|95 kJ (22 kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|4.7 g
|of which sugars
|17 g
|2.6 g
|Fibre
|6.1 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|19.3 g
|2.9 g
