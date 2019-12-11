By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Azera Intenso Instant Coffee 100G

4.5(45)Write a review
Nescafe Azera Intenso Instant Coffee 100G
£ 2.74
£2.74/100g

Offer

Each serving (mug) contains
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee with finely ground roasted coffee.
  • "Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random."
  • Enjoy an exquisitely crafted coffee moment with NESCAFÉ AZERA Intenso, our full-bodied instant coffee made with a carefully crafted blend of Robusta and Arabica coffee beans.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our barista-style range? Discover an intense coffee with NESCAFÉ AZERA Espresso, a premium cappuccino with NESCAFÉ AZERA Cappuccino and enjoy an americano when you're out and about with NESCAFÉ AZERA Coffee To Go Americano.
  • Our coffee may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Makes 55 mugs*
  • *One mug = 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water
  • Be your own barista with this premium instant coffee
  • Crafted using a blend of Robusta and Arabica coffee beans
  • A combination of instant and finely ground roasted coffee
  • Experience a velvety crema with every cup
  • A full-bodied coffee with an intense aroma
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (5%)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Tin

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your favourite mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot (but not boiling) water.
  • 3) Enjoy your barista-style coffee.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving (1.8g + 200ml water)% RI*
Energy kJ51459
Energy kcal12512<1%
Fat g1.0NilTrace<1%
of which saturates g0.5NilTrace<1%
Carbohydrate g3.0Trace0.1<1%
of which sugars g3.0Trace0.1<1%
Fibre g34.30.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.1<1%
Salt g0.24NilTrace<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

45 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Weak!

1 stars

Terrible coffee. Foams into nothing and has next to no taste at all. Comparable to Mellow Birds, which is insane considering the name "Intenso". Sounds intense to me. The opposite. Has the peculiar effect of making the coffee taste sweeter too. After some time wondering why - it just must be because of the usual expected bitterness from coffee. It aint there. My partner agrees. She likes weaker coffee compared to my stronger tastes (much prefer strong ground coffee). So I said she should try and her first comment was about the sweetness. Very expensive and genuinely misleading IMO.

Azera intenso

2 stars

Bought to try after reading good reports about the Azera coffee. I've just tried it and think it is overrated! No better than my usual Nescafé standard coffee.

Weak

1 stars

I bought some of this brown dust as it was knocked down on price, but wouldn't buy again for any money. I have to put twice as much in to get any depth or taste, I certainly wouldn't label it as 'intense'.

Lovely, rich taste and the perfect strength.

5 stars

This coffee has a lovely, rich taste and really perks us up. It is the perfect strength too. My fiancé and I have had to buy separate coffee brands until we discovered this. Finally we have found one that we both agree tastes nice!

Great taste, but how much caffeine is there?

4 stars

I regularly drink Nescafe Azera Intenso and have done for a number of years. However, I would be interested to know how much caffeine is in one teaspoon?

awful taste

1 stars

I bought this coffee for a change about 2 weeks ago and have had about 8 cups. It has a very weak taste and has virtual no flavour. I can't discern what the flavour is other than it is unpleasant. It is pale and tastes like a very cheap brand . There is barely any coffee flavour or smell of coffee. It has a slight burnt smell. I am about to put it in the bin! I regularly drink both fresh and granular coffee.

Reformulated?

1 stars

I have been drinking all three varieties of Azera for several years now. I have recently noticed that all three have lost the crema and the real coffee taste. I wonder if they have been reformulated. I don't think they are worth the premium price any more and I am going to switch back to granulated instant coffee.

superb aroma ,wonderful taste

5 stars

i like my morning coffee strong , black and bursting with flavour ,this product fits the bill beautifully , a great start to my day .

Gets me going

5 stars

I drink it every morning without fail! Always gets me going

Just Mine!

5 stars

So at work they 'club together' for tea, coffee, milk and biscuits. Do I put into this fund ..... emm No! Maybe it's because I take my coffe black, maybe I have high standards but the stuff they drink is dire. This is my luxury it gets me through the day. Strong and full bodied with a great aroma too

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

