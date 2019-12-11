Nescafe Azera Intenso Instant Coffee 100G

Weak!
Terrible coffee. Foams into nothing and has next to no taste at all. Comparable to Mellow Birds, which is insane considering the name "Intenso". Sounds intense to me. The opposite. Has the peculiar effect of making the coffee taste sweeter too. After some time wondering why - it just must be because of the usual expected bitterness from coffee. It aint there. My partner agrees. She likes weaker coffee compared to my stronger tastes (much prefer strong ground coffee). So I said she should try and her first comment was about the sweetness. Very expensive and genuinely misleading IMO.
Azera intenso
Bought to try after reading good reports about the Azera coffee. I've just tried it and think it is overrated! No better than my usual Nescafé standard coffee.
Weak
I bought some of this brown dust as it was knocked down on price, but wouldn't buy again for any money. I have to put twice as much in to get any depth or taste, I certainly wouldn't label it as 'intense'.
Lovely, rich taste and the perfect strength.
This coffee has a lovely, rich taste and really perks us up. It is the perfect strength too. My fiancé and I have had to buy separate coffee brands until we discovered this. Finally we have found one that we both agree tastes nice!
Great taste, but how much caffeine is there?
I regularly drink Nescafe Azera Intenso and have done for a number of years. However, I would be interested to know how much caffeine is in one teaspoon?
awful taste
I bought this coffee for a change about 2 weeks ago and have had about 8 cups. It has a very weak taste and has virtual no flavour. I can't discern what the flavour is other than it is unpleasant. It is pale and tastes like a very cheap brand . There is barely any coffee flavour or smell of coffee. It has a slight burnt smell. I am about to put it in the bin! I regularly drink both fresh and granular coffee.
Reformulated?
I have been drinking all three varieties of Azera for several years now. I have recently noticed that all three have lost the crema and the real coffee taste. I wonder if they have been reformulated. I don't think they are worth the premium price any more and I am going to switch back to granulated instant coffee.
superb aroma ,wonderful taste
i like my morning coffee strong , black and bursting with flavour ,this product fits the bill beautifully , a great start to my day .
Gets me going
I drink it every morning without fail! Always gets me going
Just Mine!
So at work they 'club together' for tea, coffee, milk and biscuits. Do I put into this fund ..... emm No! Maybe it's because I take my coffe black, maybe I have high standards but the stuff they drink is dire. This is my luxury it gets me through the day. Strong and full bodied with a great aroma too