Lee Kum Kee Panda Oyster Sauce 510G

4(1)Write a review
Lee Kum Kee Panda Oyster Sauce 510G
£ 2.00
£0.39/100g

Product Description

  • Panda Brand Oyster Sauce
  • Lee Kum Kee is the Original & World's No. 1 Oyster Sauce*
  • Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Oyster Sauce. Made with oyster extract from the finest oysters, it is the choice of Chinese chefs and the secret behind great Chinese food.
  • *"Source: Euromonitor 2013 edition: Retail value sales at retail selling prices 2007-2012 date."
  • Pack size: 510g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Oyster Extract 11% (Oysters, Water, Salt), Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Flavour Enhancer E621, Wheat Flour, Colour E150a

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Molluscs, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Product of Hong Kong

Preparation and Usage

  • Use it as an all-purpose seasoning sauce to uplift the umami taste of meat and vegetables. Use as a marinade, seasoning for stir-fries, and condiment. It is the secret sauce used in the famous broccoli beef, stir-fried noodles and many sumptuous Chinese restaurant dishes.
  • Tips: Use 1 Tbsp for every 100 g meat.

Warnings

  • REJECT IF SAFETY BUTTON IS UP

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

510g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 479 kJ (113 kcal)
Fat < 0.5 g
of which saturates < 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 27 g
of which sugars 21 g
Protein 1.2 g
Salt 11.5 g

Safety information

REJECT IF SAFETY BUTTON IS UP

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Good ingredient

4 stars

I like to mix this with apple sauce then it can make an unusual dipping sauce or be mixed into cooked rice or green beans along with some chopped spring onion if you like.

