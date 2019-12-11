By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee 100G

Each serving (mug) contains
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee with finely ground roasted coffee.
  • "Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random."
  • Experience barista-style coffee moments at home. NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano is a carefully crafted blend of Arabica and Robusta beans that have been made into a premium instant coffee.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our barista-style range? Discover a full-bodied coffee with NESCAFÉ AZERA Intenso, a premium cappuccino with NESCAFÉ AZERA Cappuccino and enjoy an Americano when you're out and about with NESCAFÉ AZERA Coffee To Go Americano.
  • Our coffee may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Makes 55 mugs*
  • *One mug = 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water
  • Discover barista-style instant coffee with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano
  • Crafted from a selection of Arabica and Robusta beans
  • A special blend of instant and finely ground roasted coffee
  • Enjoy a layer of velvety coffee crema with every cup
  • Savour a fruity aroma and a well-balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (5%)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Tin

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your favourite mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot (but not boiling) water.
  • 3) Enjoy your barista-style coffee.

Recycling info

Tin. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nesface.co.uk
Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving (1.8g + 200ml water)% RI*
Energy kJ51459
Energy kcal12511<1%
Fat g1.0NilTrace<1%
of which saturates g0.5NilTrace<1%
Carbohydrate g3.0Trace0.1<1%
of which sugars g3.0Trace0.1<1%
Fibre 34.30.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.1<1%
Salt g0.24NilTrace<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

My daily pleasure

5 stars

Thank you Nescafé for inventing this fabulous tasting, easy to use, coffee. I relish every cup. And the decaf version is excellent too for an evening drink. Thank you!

Just WOW!!

5 stars

I tried this coffee at a friends house and now I’m hooked. This is the only coffee I will drink, soooo smooth, I add some oat milk too and it’s just delicious and creamy!

Lovely smooth coffee

5 stars

Loved this little sample I got through the post!!. Will buy the product. Smooth gorgeous tasting coffee!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Americano Azera

5 stars

I love this coffee just the right kick start before work. Even take it with me. Gets me through my day. Smooth creamy taste amazing

Great flavor

5 stars

Got 3free samples of this coffee loved it will now buy with my shopping [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting coffee

5 stars

A really nice instant coffee full of flavour, A great way to start the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting coffee

5 stars

Received samples of this coffee and I’ve got to say it tastes great it’s strong and smooth. Love it will definitely buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

4 stars

I received a sample of this and I would definitely buy. Tastes better than my daily high street coffee! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Coffee

5 stars

This is about as good as you get instant coffee. Full of flavour and richness of taste.

Great tasting instant coffee

5 stars

Loved this, great smell, great taste, lovely and smooth, not bitter. One of the better instant coffees, I'll definitely be choosing this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

