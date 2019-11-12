By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Chilli Oil 170G

Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Chilli Oil 170G
Product Description

  • Chiu Chow Chilli Oil
  • Visit www.LKK.com for more recipe ideas.
  • This savoury chilli oil is prepared using a classic Chiu Chow recipe, providing a unique taste, hotness and aroma to stir-fries, dim sum, noodles and even salad dressings.
  • Careful - this oil is addictive and hot!
  • "Authentic Taste" from Lee Kum Kee, the number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, the brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese Chefs!
  • Chilli rating - 5
  • One spoonful at a time - very hot
  • No preservatives or colouring added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Garlic 6%, Dried Chilli Peppers 5%, Salted Chilli Peppers 5%, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Sesame Oil, Salt, Sugar, Capsicum, Oleoresin, Flavour Enhancers (E631, E627)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in cool and dry place and use within 2 weeks and before the expiry dateBest Before: See Cap for Date

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir well before use

Number of uses

Contains 34 portions

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (5 g)
Energy 2782 kJ (676 kcal)139 kJ (34 kcal)
Fat 70 g3.5 g
of which saturates 12 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate 5.0 g0.3 g
of which sugars 2.1 g0.1 g
Protein 3.3 g0.2 g
Salt 6.9 g0.30 g
Contains 34 portions--

Hot and tasty

5 stars

Just love this chilli oil. Good-enough heat to keep it hot but not mind-blowing hot at the same time. Love it with my Chinese food.

