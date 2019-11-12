Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Chilli Oil 170G

Hot and tasty
Just love this chilli oil. Good-enough heat to keep it hot but not mind-blowing hot at the same time. Love it with my Chinese food.
Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Garlic 6%, Dried Chilli Peppers 5%, Salted Chilli Peppers 5%, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Sesame Oil, Salt, Sugar, Capsicum, Oleoresin, Flavour Enhancers (E631, E627)
Store in cool and dry place and use within 2 weeks and before the expiry dateBest Before: See Cap for Date
Product of China
Contains 34 portions
170g
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (5 g)
|Energy
|2782 kJ (676 kcal)
|139 kJ (34 kcal)
|Fat
|70 g
|3.5 g
|of which saturates
|12 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0 g
|0.3 g
|of which sugars
|2.1 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|3.3 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|6.9 g
|0.30 g
