Lee Kum Kee Chilli Garlic Sauce 190G

Product Description
- Chilli Garlic Sauce
- This ingredient paste is a well balanced blend of chilli and garlic, providing a savoury hot sauce for all stir fries. Use with all meats and seafood and enjoy the great aroma it imparts to the ingredients while you cook through in your kitchen!
- "Authentic Taste" from Lee Kum Kee, the number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, the brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese chefs!
- Chilli rating - 2
- Concentrated - one spoonful at a time
- No flavour enhancer and preservatives added
- No added colouring
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Salted Chilli Peppers 60% (Chilli Peppers, Salt), Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Dehydrated Garlic 4%, Salt, Corn Starch
Storage
Refrigerate after opening, use within 2 weeks and before the expiry date.Best Before: See Cap for Date
Produce of
Product of China
Number of uses
Contains 19 portions
Distributor address
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
190g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (10 g)
|Energy
|447 kJ (106 kcal)
|45 kJ (11 kcal)
|Fat
|1.0 g
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|20 g
|2.0 g
|of which sugars
|14 g
|1.4 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|11.8 g
|1.2 g
