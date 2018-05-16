By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lee Kum Kee Chilli Garlic Sauce 190G

Lee Kum Kee Chilli Garlic Sauce 190G
£ 1.89
£1.00/100g

  • Chilli Garlic Sauce
  • Visit www.LKK.com for more recipe ideas.
  • This ingredient paste is a well balanced blend of chilli and garlic, providing a savoury hot sauce for all stir fries. Use with all meats and seafood and enjoy the great aroma it imparts to the ingredients while you cook through in your kitchen!
  • "Authentic Taste" from Lee Kum Kee, the number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, the brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese chefs!
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Concentrated - one spoonful at a time
  • No flavour enhancer and preservatives added
  • No added colouring
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 190g

Salted Chilli Peppers 60% (Chilli Peppers, Salt), Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Dehydrated Garlic 4%, Salt, Corn Starch

Refrigerate after opening, use within 2 weeks and before the expiry date.Best Before: See Cap for Date

Product of China

Contains 19 portions

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.uk.LKK.com

190g

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (10 g)
Energy 447 kJ (106 kcal)45 kJ (11 kcal)
Fat 1.0 g0.1 g
of which saturates 0.2 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate 20 g2.0 g
of which sugars 14 g1.4 g
Protein 2.1 g0.2 g
Salt 11.8 g1.2 g
Contains 19 portions--

