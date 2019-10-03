By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lee Kum Kee Char Siu Sauce 225G

Product Description

  • Char Siu Sauce (Chinese Barbecue Marinade)
  • This honey-sweet sauce is the secret to the authentic Chinese barbecued pork, also know as ''Char Siu''. It is a great marinade for any kinds of meat and ribs for barbecue, roasts and oven baked dishes. The taste is a proven all-time favourite of kids and families.
  • Concentrated - one spoonful at a time
  • No flavour enhancer and preservatives added
  • No added colouring
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Salt, Honey, Fermented Soybean Paste (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Modified Corn Starch, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices, Acid E260

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening, use within 2 weeks and before the expiry date.Best Before: See Cap for Date

Produce of

Product of China

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (42 g)
Energy1058 kJ (249 kcal)444 kJ (105 kcal)
Fat0.6 g0.3 g
of which saturates<0.1 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate60 g25 g
of which sugars54 g23 g
Protein0.9 g0.4 g
Salt11.1 g4.7 g
Contains 5 portions--

A must try!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! We coated the pork and roasted it, then (pulled pork) and added more sauce to that and had with Chinese pancakes. Lovely in rice and noodle dishes, very disappointed when my Tesco stopped selling in.

