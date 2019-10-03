Lee Kum Kee Char Siu Sauce 225G

A must try!
Absolutely delicious! We coated the pork and roasted it, then (pulled pork) and added more sauce to that and had with Chinese pancakes. Lovely in rice and noodle dishes, very disappointed when my Tesco stopped selling in.
Sugar, Water, Salt, Honey, Fermented Soybean Paste (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Modified Corn Starch, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices, Acid E260
Refrigerate after opening, use within 2 weeks and before the expiry date.Best Before: See Cap for Date
Product of China
Contains 5 portions
225g
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (42 g)
|Energy
|1058 kJ (249 kcal)
|444 kJ (105 kcal)
|Fat
|0.6 g
|0.3 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|25 g
|of which sugars
|54 g
|23 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|0.4 g
|Salt
|11.1 g
|4.7 g
|-
|-
