Princes Summer Fruit Filling 410G

Product Description
- Summer Fruits Fruit Filling
- Need tasty and easy recipe ideas?
- You'll find them at princes.co.uk
- Princes Summer Fruits Filling & Topping to the rescue - a quick and easy treat!
- Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
- Great for baking & creating
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 410g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit (43%) (in varying proportions: Blackberries, Blackcurrants, Red Cherries, Raspberries), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 3 days. Best Before End: See can end
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING: THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN CHERRY STONES.
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Write to us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- princes.co.uk
Net Contents
410g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can serving
|Energy
|294kJ
|601kJ
|-
|70kcal
|142kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|30.5g
|Of which sugars
|10.7g
|21.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|4.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.02g
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN CHERRY STONES.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019