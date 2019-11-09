By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scrumpy Jack Apple Cider 4X440ml Can

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.28/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium English Cider
  • The iconic Scrumpy Jack never changes - tart apple and straw bales conjure up feelings of the countryside.
  • ABV: 6.0%
  • Aroma:
  • Long and dry, almost sherry like.
  • Flavour:
  • Cider apples and hay bales.
  • Mouthfeel:
  • Mouth-watering with sharp green apples.
  • Finish:
  • Fresh acid bite and clean dryness.
  • Food Match:
  • Lincolnshire Poacher cheese, Hog Roast.
  • Crafted using 100% locally grown British cider apples.
  • Apple varieties include Dabinett and Chisel Jersey.
  • Scrumpy Jack was first made in 1727 by the Symonds cider family.
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Alcohol Units

2.64

ABV

6% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Ltd,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • Symonds,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR4 OLE.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • consumercare@bulmers.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

The best

4 stars

To my taste, this is the best of the branded ciders

Scrumptious

5 stars

Great cider.

