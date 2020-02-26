Always Dailies Long Plus Panty Liners 24 Pack

Product Very Thin and Not as Absorbent
Have used the Always Dailies Extra Protect Long Plus for years and have noticed for a long time that they are very thin and not as absorbent as the older version. It is also difficult to remove the backing now because it is so thin. Will have to try other makes in future.
Excellent!
This product is the best for daily use. Stays in place all day.
Excellent!
Need these as a slight incontinence when coughing as an elderly lady . So needs must lol they are the only ones i will use
Excellent!
Always great for keeping you feeling fresh. Nice perfumes smell and very discreet!
Excellent!
I’ve tried many brands of panty liners but this is absolutely my favourite and keeps me fresh all day
Said fragrance free - smelled like a tea store
I bought this product only it said fragrance free just over the "fresh & protect" line you see in the picture. When I opened it it was like opening a can of chai tea. It CLEARLY was scented. It wasn't the packaging, it was the panty liners.
Poor!
These pads are so good, I feel confident and fresh all day. They are very comfortable and easy to use
Good!
These are good although I find the scent very strong so can cause a bit of irritation being in such a sensitive area. Also with the pad being quite short and some of us larger ladies there just that little bit short the thickness ord the pad is perfect and descriet
Excellent!
It’s stays in place that’s the most important thing for me
Excellent!
Prefer to next leading product only criticism is slips or crunches up