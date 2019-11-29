By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Freeze Freeze Pops 20X45ml

Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.17/100ml

Product Description

  • Assorted Flavour Freezepops with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Brrrrilliant Frosty Facts
  • The worlds smallest penguin is the little blue penguin, which is only about 33cms tall.
  • The worlds biggest snowman was built in 2008 and was a gigantic 37 meters tall.
  • Full of flavour and lots of fun!
  • Our Mr Freeze freezepops have been loved by children of all ages for generations. Made with good stuff like natural colours and flavours, means they're perfect for hungry little penguins after school as part of a varied and balanced diet.
  • Raspberry, Cola, Strawberry, Lemonade and Orange
  • Items in this pack must not be sold separately.
  • Made with natural colours & flavours
  • Great after school treats
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 900ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant, Lemon), Stabilisers: Cellulose Gum, Glycerol, Flavouring, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sweetener: Acesulfame K

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Freeze before consumption

Number of uses

Contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Calypso Soft Drinks,
  • Part of Cott Beverages Ltd,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

20 x 45ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100nml
Energy 128 kJ/30 kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 7.0g
of which sugars 7.0g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.03g

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible

1 stars

Last 4 packets we have brought have been terrible. Had to throw majority away due to a awful taste. Not every lolly but about 3rd of packet cant be eaten. Kids refuse to eat them now due to taste. Never eaten anti freeze but the smell and taste remind me of it. Wont be buying anymore.

strong chemical flavour

1 stars

About a quarter every pack we have bought recently have to be thrown away, they have a very strong taste of chemicals, almost like an antifreeze taste. It seems to be random across all colours and over a few different packs now.

Random pops tast like medicine

1 stars

Awful taste from the last few packets I've bought, about 1 in 4 taste like medicine! Affecting all flavours (colours) randomly. Will not be buying anymore, sadly.

Icepoles

5 stars

Still as yummy since being younger😁

