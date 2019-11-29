Mr Freeze Freeze Pops 20X45ml

Terrible
Last 4 packets we have brought have been terrible. Had to throw majority away due to a awful taste. Not every lolly but about 3rd of packet cant be eaten. Kids refuse to eat them now due to taste. Never eaten anti freeze but the smell and taste remind me of it. Wont be buying anymore.
strong chemical flavour
About a quarter every pack we have bought recently have to be thrown away, they have a very strong taste of chemicals, almost like an antifreeze taste. It seems to be random across all colours and over a few different packs now.
Random pops tast like medicine
Awful taste from the last few packets I've bought, about 1 in 4 taste like medicine! Affecting all flavours (colours) randomly. Will not be buying anymore, sadly.
Icepoles
Still as yummy since being younger😁