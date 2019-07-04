By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Freeze Freeze Pops 30X20ml

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Assorted Flavour Freezepops with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Full of flavour and lots of fun!
  • Our Mr Freeze freezepops have been loved by children of all ages for generations. Made with good stuff like natural colours and flavours, means they're perfect for hungry little penguins after school as part of a varied and balanced diet.
  • Raspberry, Cola, Strawberry, Lemonade and Orange
  • Items in the pack must not be sold separately.
  • Great after school treats
  • Made with natural colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant, Lemon), Stabilisers: Cellulose Gum, Glycerol, Flavouring, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sweetener: Acesulfame K

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: see top or base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Freeze before consumption

Number of uses

Contains 30 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Calypso Soft Drinks,
  • Part of Cott Beverages Ltd,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

30 x 20ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 128 kJ/30 kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 7.0g
of which sugars 7.0g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.03g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Thank you our children love them

5 stars

Thank you our children love them

