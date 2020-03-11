By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Protection Spray Spf 50 200Ml

4(1)Write a review
Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Protection Spray Spf 50 200Ml
£ 8.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Kids Sun Spray SPF50+ protects against UVB, UVA and Long UVA.
  • Developed for fair, sensitive and sun intolerant skin, the formula is tested under paediatric control. Hypoallergenic, no perfume and no colourants. Non-greasy and water resistant.
  • The filtration system, including Mexoryl ®SX, helps protect against:
  • UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
  • UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
  • Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
  • Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Very high protection for children's sensitive and delicate skin (SPF50+)
  • Protects against UVB, UVA and long UVA rays
  • Non greasy and water resistant
  • Hypoallergenic
  • No perfume and no colourants
  • Tested under paediatric control
  • Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

884739 2, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Diisopropyl Sebacate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Octocrylene, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dimethicone, Polyester-5, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Acrylates Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylenediamine / Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, PEG-8 Laurate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, Tocopherol, Triethanolamine, (F.I.L. C178033/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage recommendations
  • Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
  • Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.
  • Use sunscreen products that offer sufficient protection for your skin.
  • Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
  • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight.
  • Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
  • Avoid sun exposure at peak hours.
  • Keep children well covered, including hat, T-shirt and sunglasses.
  • Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
  • Avoid contact with fabrics.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • 0800 085 4378 (UK)
  • 1800 818 678 (ROI)

Net Contents

200ml

Good product packaging excessive

4 stars

I bought this suncream as its good and used it before. I actually ordered 5 bottles for a holiday and when i collected each bottle came its own box about 1 ft x 1ft!!! Excessive packaging! ! Not v green tesco!

