Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Sensitive Advanced Protection Spray Spf 50 200Ml

Good product packaging excessive
I bought this suncream as its good and used it before. I actually ordered 5 bottles for a holiday and when i collected each bottle came its own box about 1 ft x 1ft!!! Excessive packaging! ! Not v green tesco!
Offer
884739 2, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Diisopropyl Sebacate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Octocrylene, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dimethicone, Polyester-5, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Acrylates Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylenediamine / Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, PEG-8 Laurate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, Tocopherol, Triethanolamine, (F.I.L. C178033/1)
200ml
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like you
I bought this suncream as its good and used it before. I actually ordered 5 bottles for a holiday and when i collected each bottle came its own box about 1 ft x 1ft!!! Excessive packaging! ! Not v green tesco!