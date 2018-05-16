By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rightguard Extreme Dry Woman Invisible 72Hour Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Rightguard Extreme Dry Woman Invisible 72Hour Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

£ 1.00
£0.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Invisible 72H Protection Anti-Perspirant
  • High-Performance Anti-Perspirant
  • Right Guard Invisible for women - Extra protection against wetness. Long-term protection against white, yellow and oily stains on clothing.
  • Protects Before You Sweat - The innovative formula with Sweat Detect Technology anticipates sweat before it starts.
  • 72H Protection- Fights body odour at its source and ensures long-lasting freshness.
  • Triple stain protection
  • Start your day right!
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Propane, Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Propylene Glycol, Cyclomethicone, Isobutane, Isopropyl Myristate, Dimethicone, Parfum, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Use in short bursts. Hold upright not less than 15 cm from underarm and spray. Do not apply to irritated skin.

Warnings

  • Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • HP2 4RQ.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • 0800 328 9214 (UK), 1800 535 634 (Ireland)
  • Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
NO SIGNAL WORD Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

